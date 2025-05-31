2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Saturday)

Results from Saturday's Qualifying sessions at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd
© Isle of Man TT

Despite challenging track conditions, Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far on his 8Ten Racing Superstock BMW.

The action got underway at 1:30pm local time with the Superbike/Superstock session. 

2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superstock Qualifying 4 results

Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far with a 133.155mph lap on the 8Ten Racing BMW Superstock. Todd didn't go out straight away in the session, but that didn't bother him as he lit up the sector times around the Mountain Course. 

Michael Dunlop was able to clock a 130.262mph lap on his final tour of the course, despite low fog and visibility issues on Mountain section.

PositionRiderBikeLap (mph)
1Davey ToddBMW133.155
2Michael DunlopBMW130.262
3Dominic HerbertsonHonda128.737
4Paul JordanHonda128.694
5Nathan HarrisonHonda128.501
6Conor CumminsBMW128.389
7Mike BrowneBMW127.949
8Rob HodsonHonda127.713
9Michael EvansHonda127197
10Ian HutchinsonBMW126.37
11James HindHonda126.344
12Phillip CroweBMW126.03
13Shaun AndersonHonda124.542
14Mitch ReesHonda124.326
15James HillierHonda124.147
16Jamie CringleHonda124.034
17Michael SweeneyBMW124.024
18Allann VenterBMW123.952
19Dean HarrisonHonda123.483
20Brian McCormmackBMW123.191

2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superbike Qualifying 4 results

Dean Harrison posted the fastest Superbike time of the session from a standing start, an impressive 132.484mph lap on his Honda Fireblade. Michael Dunlop broke the 130mph lap barrier on his ROKiT BMW.

PositionRiderBikeLap(mph)
1Dean HarrisonHonda132.484
2Michael DunlopBMW130.762
3David JohnsonKawasaki128.895
4Josh BrookesHonda127.65
5James HillierHonda127.572
6Rob HodsonHonda126.798
7John McGuinnessHonda124.991
8Shaun AndersonSuzuki122.673
9Erno KostamoBMW122.088
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

RESULTS TO BE UPDATED/ADDED

