2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Saturday)

Despite challenging track conditions, Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far on his 8Ten Racing Superstock BMW.

The action got underway at 1:30pm local time with the Superbike/Superstock session.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superstock Qualifying 4 results

Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far with a 133.155mph lap on the 8Ten Racing BMW Superstock. Todd didn't go out straight away in the session, but that didn't bother him as he lit up the sector times around the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop was able to clock a 130.262mph lap on his final tour of the course, despite low fog and visibility issues on Mountain section.

Position Rider Bike Lap (mph) 1 Davey Todd BMW 133.155 2 Michael Dunlop BMW 130.262 3 Dominic Herbertson Honda 128.737 4 Paul Jordan Honda 128.694 5 Nathan Harrison Honda 128.501 6 Conor Cummins BMW 128.389 7 Mike Browne BMW 127.949 8 Rob Hodson Honda 127.713 9 Michael Evans Honda 127197 10 Ian Hutchinson BMW 126.37 11 James Hind Honda 126.344 12 Phillip Crowe BMW 126.03 13 Shaun Anderson Honda 124.542 14 Mitch Rees Honda 124.326 15 James Hillier Honda 124.147 16 Jamie Cringle Honda 124.034 17 Michael Sweeney BMW 124.024 18 Allann Venter BMW 123.952 19 Dean Harrison Honda 123.483 20 Brian McCormmack BMW 123.191

2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superbike Qualifying 4 results

Dean Harrison posted the fastest Superbike time of the session from a standing start, an impressive 132.484mph lap on his Honda Fireblade. Michael Dunlop broke the 130mph lap barrier on his ROKiT BMW.

Position Rider Bike Lap(mph) 1 Dean Harrison Honda 132.484 2 Michael Dunlop BMW 130.762 3 David Johnson Kawasaki 128.895 4 Josh Brookes Honda 127.65 5 James Hillier Honda 127.572 6 Rob Hodson Honda 126.798 7 John McGuinness Honda 124.991 8 Shaun Anderson Suzuki 122.673 9 Erno Kostamo BMW 122.088

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

