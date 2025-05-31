2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Saturday)
Results from Saturday's Qualifying sessions at the 2025 Isle of Man TT
Despite challenging track conditions, Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far on his 8Ten Racing Superstock BMW.
The action got underway at 1:30pm local time with the Superbike/Superstock session.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superstock Qualifying 4 results
Davey Todd produced the fastest lap of the week so far with a 133.155mph lap on the 8Ten Racing BMW Superstock. Todd didn't go out straight away in the session, but that didn't bother him as he lit up the sector times around the Mountain Course.
Michael Dunlop was able to clock a 130.262mph lap on his final tour of the course, despite low fog and visibility issues on Mountain section.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap (mph)
|1
|Davey Todd
|BMW
|133.155
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|130.262
|3
|Dominic Herbertson
|Honda
|128.737
|4
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|128.694
|5
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|128.501
|6
|Conor Cummins
|BMW
|128.389
|7
|Mike Browne
|BMW
|127.949
|8
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|127.713
|9
|Michael Evans
|Honda
|127197
|10
|Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|126.37
|11
|James Hind
|Honda
|126.344
|12
|Phillip Crowe
|BMW
|126.03
|13
|Shaun Anderson
|Honda
|124.542
|14
|Mitch Rees
|Honda
|124.326
|15
|James Hillier
|Honda
|124.147
|16
|Jamie Cringle
|Honda
|124.034
|17
|Michael Sweeney
|BMW
|124.024
|18
|Allann Venter
|BMW
|123.952
|19
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|123.483
|20
|Brian McCormmack
|BMW
|123.191
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Superbike Qualifying 4 results
Dean Harrison posted the fastest Superbike time of the session from a standing start, an impressive 132.484mph lap on his Honda Fireblade. Michael Dunlop broke the 130mph lap barrier on his ROKiT BMW.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap(mph)
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|132.484
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|130.762
|3
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|128.895
|4
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|127.65
|5
|James Hillier
|Honda
|127.572
|6
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|126.798
|7
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|124.991
|8
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki
|122.673
|9
|Erno Kostamo
|BMW
|122.088