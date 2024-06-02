Isle of Man TT: Superbike Race 1 - as it happened
Hicky wins Superbike Race 1!
Dunlop let go a lead of over 20 seconds due to a disaster in the pitlane with his visor.
Hicky takes advantage!
But he's fourth after his pitlane disaster.
But what a response!
Hickman still leads but Todd goes into second, quicker than Harrison.
Hickman 6s clear of Harrison.
Hickman leads, 2s clear of Harrison.
Then Todd, then Dunlop.
Guess who's into the top five! John McGuinness!
Dunlop and Todd scrapping! They are fourth and third.
Hickman goes faster than Harrison at Ramsey on Lap 5.
Peter Hickman, now second, very close behind new leader Harrison.
Dunlop fourth.
End of Lap 5 of 6.
Dean Harrison is leading, on Lap 5, after Dunlop's pitlane drama!
Initially it appeared Michael Dunlop was OUT of the race when his visor came loose.
But, he managed to get going again.
Davey Todd, chasing Dunlop in second, then had his own troubles restarting his bike when he pitted!
Dunlop extends lead from Todd to 25s. It's his race to lose.
Dunlop 19s clear of Todd.
Then it's Hickman, Harrison, Coward, Hillier.
Another retirement, this time on Lap 3.
He's 17s clear of Davey Todd on the third lap of six.
Dunlop leading.
Then it's Harrison, Todd, Hickman, Hillier.
135.543mph by Michael Dunlop is a new Superbike lap record!
Dunlop leading still, Hickman and Todd keeping him honest.
On Lap 2, Dunlop is leading.
Todd, Hickman, Harrison behind him.
Todd, Harrison, Dunlop, Hickman is the order
Josh Brookes and Dominic Herbertson are out.
Davey Todd is leading in these early minutes of the six-lap race.
Harrison, Coward, swiftly go quicker than McGuinness.
John McGuinness leads into Ballaugh on the first lap.