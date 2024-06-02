Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Superbike Race 1 - as it happened

Recap Superbike Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT

2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results

Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT

02 Jun 2024
16:30
Michael Dunlop
16:28
PETER HICKMAN WINS

Hicky wins Superbike Race 1!

Dunlop let go a lead of over 20 seconds due to a disaster in the pitlane with his visor.

Hicky takes advantage!

16:24
Dunlop on lap record pace

But he's fourth after his pitlane disaster.

But what a response!

16:23
Bungalow, final lap

Hickman still leads but Todd goes into second, quicker than Harrison.

16:15
Ballaugh, final lap

Hickman 6s clear of Harrison.

16:12
Final lap begins

Hickman leads, 2s clear of Harrison.

Then Todd, then Dunlop.

16:11
McGuinness top five

Guess who's into the top five! John McGuinness!

16:10
What a battle!

Dunlop and Todd scrapping! They are fourth and third.

16:04
Hickman leads!

Hickman goes faster than Harrison at Ramsey on Lap 5.

16:00
Hickman chasing

Peter Hickman, now second, very close behind new leader Harrison.

Dunlop fourth.

End of Lap 5 of 6.

15:58
New leader!

Dean Harrison is leading, on Lap 5, after Dunlop's pitlane drama!

15:55
Staggering drama in the pitlane!

Initially it appeared Michael Dunlop was OUT of the race when his visor came loose.

But, he managed to get going again.

Davey Todd, chasing Dunlop in second, then had his own troubles restarting his bike when he pitted!

15:50
Grandstand, Lap 4

Dunlop extends lead from Todd to 25s. It's his race to lose.

15:41
Ballaugh, Lap 4

Dunlop 19s clear of Todd.

Then it's Hickman, Harrison, Coward, Hillier.

15:38
Conor Cummins is out

Another retirement, this time on Lap 3.

15:35
Big lead for Dunlop

He's 17s clear of Davey Todd on the third lap of six.

15:29
Ramsey, Lap 3 of 6

Dunlop leading.

Then it's Harrison, Todd, Hickman, Hillier.

15:26
New lap record!

135.543mph by Michael Dunlop is a new Superbike lap record!

15:18
Grandstand, Lap 2

Dunlop leading still, Hickman and Todd keeping him honest.

15:12
Michael Dunlop leads

On Lap 2, Dunlop is leading.

Todd, Hickman, Harrison behind him.

14:56
Bungalow, Lap 1

Todd, Harrison, Dunlop, Hickman is the order

14:51
Two retirements

Josh Brookes and Dominic Herbertson are out.

14:50

Davey Todd is leading in these early minutes of the six-lap race.

14:48

Harrison, Coward, swiftly go quicker than McGuinness.

14:47
Ballaugh

John McGuinness leads into Ballaugh on the first lap.