Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman takes advantage of Michael Dunlop calamity at Isle of Man TT

Chaos in the pitlane for Michael Dunlop opened the door to Peter Hickman to win at the Isle of Man TT on Sunday.

Dunlop was comfortably leading the Superbike Race 1 on Sunday when he was unexpectedly delayed when he pitted.

Dunlop’s visor flap came loose when he led by over 20 seconds, and it briefly appeared like he was out of the race altogether.

Although Dunlop restart, with one-and-a-half laps to go, he shockingly slipped down the order.

Dean Harrison initially claimed an unforeseen lead from Dunlop, before conceding it to Hickman.

Hickman clung on through the final lap to win the first Superbike race of the TT.

Davey Todd finished second, Harrison third, Dunlop fourth.

It means Dunlop missed out on the first of seven opportunities to claim the all-time record for the most wins at the Isle of Man TT.

On Saturday, he emotionally equalled his late uncle’s Joey record of 26 wins, which had stood for 24 years.

Victory which looked so certain on Sunday would have given Dunlop an unmatched 27th overall, but he must now wait.

He races six more times at this year’s event, culminating in next Saturday’s Senior TT.

For Hickman, Sunday’s Superbike win was a 14th at the TT.

Last year at the TT, Hickman won four races and will aspire to adding to his first victory of 2024.

