2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results

Here are the results from Superbike Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT on Sunday.

Timings are being updated…

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Race 1 Pos Rider 1 Peter Hickman 2 Davey Todd 3 Dean Harrison 4 Michael Dunlop 5 James Hillier 6 John McGuinness 7 Jamie Coward 8 Mike Browne 9 Michael Rutter

Peter Hickman took advantage of a terrible pitstop by Michael Dunlop to win the Superbike TT at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop led by over 20 seconds with one-and-a-half laps to go.

But a problem with his visor in the pitlane caused an unexpected delay.

First Dean Harrison led the race, then Hickman took over to claim victory.

Dunlop, in his attempt to win an all-time record 27th TT race, was restricted to fourth.

Hickman won his 14th overall race at the TT.

Dunlop has six more chances to win a record 27th TT race at this year's event.