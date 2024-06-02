Michael Dunlop’s tribute to late uncle Joey after historic 26th Isle of Man TT win

Michael Dunlop paid an emotional tribute to his uncle Joey after equalling his record of Isle of Man TT race wins.

Dunlop’s Supersport Race 1 victory on Saturday was his 26th at the TT, matching the record his uncle set.

But after his 26th win, Dunlop remembered his uncle Joey who died 24 years while road racing.

"It takes a bit of the pressure off now,” Dunlop told BBC Northern Ireland. “It's something that has been looming now for a full year so it's good to get it.

"Everyone wants to strive to be Joey round here and to be there now, to be one of the most successful around the TT circuit, to share it with Joey, is an honour.

"Regarding what happens for the rest of the week now, I don't care.

"I've got different emotions. One of my biggest supporters was my granny and it's a pity I didn't do it last year for her to see it."

He will have seven more chances to become the TT’s most successful-ever rider this year.

Dunlop said: "I will give the next seven races 110 per cent, we've got to keep pushing. Winning races is what I'm here to do, whether it be one or eight.

"There is always pressure to win round the Isle of Man and to do it all ourselves and work really hard at it, I think we do a good job."

The TT runs until Saturday 8 June, when the Senior TT - the most prestigious race of them all - is held. Dunlop will compete in the Senior TT.