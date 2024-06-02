Michael Dunlop’s tribute to late uncle Joey after historic 26th Isle of Man TT win

"Everyone wants to strive to be Joey round here"

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop paid an emotional tribute to his uncle Joey after equalling his record of Isle of Man TT race wins.

Dunlop’s Supersport Race 1 victory on Saturday was his 26th at the TT, matching the record his uncle set.

But after his 26th win, Dunlop remembered his uncle Joey who died 24 years while road racing.

"It takes a bit of the pressure off now,” Dunlop told BBC Northern Ireland. “It's something that has been looming now for a full year so it's good to get it.

"Everyone wants to strive to be Joey round here and to be there now, to be one of the most successful around the TT circuit, to share it with Joey, is an honour.

"Regarding what happens for the rest of the week now, I don't care.

"I've got different emotions. One of my biggest supporters was my granny and it's a pity I didn't do it last year for her to see it."

He will have seven more chances to become the TT’s most successful-ever rider this year.

Dunlop said: "I will give the next seven races 110 per cent, we've got to keep pushing. Winning races is what I'm here to do, whether it be one or eight.

"There is always pressure to win round the Isle of Man and to do it all ourselves and work really hard at it, I think we do a good job."

The TT runs until Saturday 8 June, when the Senior TT - the most prestigious race of them all - is held. Dunlop will compete in the Senior TT.

Read More

Latest News

RR
Results
18m ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
MotoGP
News
20m ago
Enea Bastianini responds to ‘future’ talk: “I want to think about the present”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
RR
News
25m ago
Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
51m ago
Jorge Martin warns “rookie mistake” at Mugello “won’t happen in the future”
Jorge Martin Mugello
Jorge Martin Mugello
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia executes strategy to perfection: “More than this was impossible”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Explained: Cause of smoke from Marc Marquez’s bike after ‘what went wrong?’ query
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Photographer injured in F1 Monaco GP crash explains scary moment
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned from the circuit after the race stopping start
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned…
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo “protected” by Christian Horner as Helmut Marko “has lost power”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Mugello MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider perfect in his home race
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia