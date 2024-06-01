The Crowes claim Sidecar glory at Isle of Man TT

Ryan and Callum Crowe claimed their first win at the Isle of Man TT Races with victory in Sidecar TT Race 1, the Manx brothers coming home 26.894 seconds ahead of Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley with Alan Founds/Rhys Gibbons taking third.

The Crowes set the fastest lap of the race on their Kelproperties Honda at 119.800mph to be the first Manx Sidecar winners since 2014 and emulate the feat of their five-time winner dad Nick Crowe.

With perfect conditions, the three-lap race got underway at 5.45pm and the Crowes led through Glen Helen on the opening lap, their advantage over Founds/Walmsley (FHO Racing Honda) already 6.3 seconds.

Crawford/Hardie (ARC Newton Aycliffe/SJH Bodyworks Kawasaki) slotted into third a further 4.4 seconds adrift with Blackstock/Rosney (Dave Holden Racing Yamaha), Founds/Gibbons (Founds Racing Yamaha) and Reeves/Wilkes (Bonovo Action/Carl Cox Motorsport Honda) rounding out the early top six.

Molyneux/Roberts (Kelproperties Kawasaki) were already out though having retired at Ballacraine.

By Ballaugh the Crowes’ lead was up to 9.4 seconds and they’d caught Founds/Walmsley on the road, overtaking them soon after on the run to Quarry Bends.

Back at Ballaugh jump Founds/Gibbons had taken over third from Blackstock/Rosney with Crawford/Hardie dropping back two places to fifth, with only four seconds covering third to sixth.

On to Ramsey Hairpin and the lead was up 10.2 seconds, Founds/Walmsley having briefly got back ahead of the Crowes at Parliament Square only to run immediately wide.

The battle for third continued to rage though with Blackstock/Rosney now in the final podium position, 2.2 seconds ahead of Founds/Gibbons with Crawford/Hardie a similar distance behind in fifth.

An opening lap of 118.525mph gave the Crowes a 12.2 second advantage over Founds/Walmsley. They, in turn, were almost half a minute clear of Blackstock/Rosney (114.495mph), Founds/Gibbons (114.30mph), Crawford/Hardie (114.257mph) and Reeves/Wilkes (114.190mph), just three seconds covering the quartet.

Seventh was being held by newcomers Ellis/Clement (Brookland Sand & Aggregates Yamaha) after an opening lap of 113.006mph.

The Ramsdens were other high-profile retirements having stopped at the Creg-Ny-Baa, whilst bad luck hit eighth-placed Gibson/Christie after a spill at Brandywell fortunately without injury.

Back at the front and the Crowes’ lead had extended to almost 17 seconds at Glen Helen second time around whilst the crews fighting for third were now only separated by 1.6 seconds, Blackstock/Rosney just doing enough to hold onto the position.

It was unbelievably close though as Founds/Gibbons had closed to within 0.1 seconds and, indeed, they moved back into third at Ballaugh.

Starting the third and final lap, the Crowes looked comfortable in the lead, a second lap of 119.800mph – a new personal best – stretching the gap to Founds/Walmsley (117.923mph) to more than half a minute.

Founds/Gibbons (115.984mph) were now looking more secure in third having opened a 6.2 second advantage over Blackstock/Rosney (115.169mph) with Gibbons become the fastest sidecar newcomer ever. Crawford/Hardie (115.213mph) and Reeves/Wilkes (115.076mph) also broke the 115mph barrier with seventh placed Ellis/Clement (113.786mph) continuing to excel.

With a trouble-free final lap, the Crowes successfully brought their outfit home for a famous win, more than half a minute clear of Founds/Walmlsey.

Then with another 115mph+ lap, Founds/Gibbons claimed the final podium position, passenger Gibbons being the first newcomer to achieve the feat since Walmsley eight years ago.

Blackstock/Rosney held on for fourth, just half a second ahead of Crawford/Hardie, with Reeves/Wilkes, Ellis/Clement, Holden/Claeys, Saunders/Saunders, who set their first ever 110mph+ lap, and Harrison/Moore completing the top ten.

As well as Gibbons becoming the fastest newcomer ever, Ellis claimed the same accolade for a driver whilst Clement became the fastest female passenger around the Mountain Course with her lap of 113.786mph eclipsing the lap of 111.053mph by French compatriot Melanie Farnier set two years ago.