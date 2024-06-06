Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Thursday - as it happened

Recap the races on Thursday at the Isle of Man TT

 

2024 Isle of Man TT Results (Thursday)

06 Jun 2024
16:09
No more racing today

The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that there will be no racing this evening due to wet roads. A revised schedule will be issued shortly.

15:30
Postponed

The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race will not take place this afternoon due to rain reports around the TT Mountain Course. 

A further update on whether the race will run this evening will be issued shortly. 

Roads around the TT Mountain Course remain closed.

15:25
Delay

3.45pm is the new start time for the Supersport TT. But there are worries about rain.

15:03
Next up...

Supersport Race 2 begins at 3.30pm

14:58
Top 10
2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar TT Race 2
PosRider
1Crowe/Crowe
2Birchall/Rousseau
3Molyneux/Roberts
4Founds/Gibbons
5Blackstock/Rosney
6Ramsden/Ramsden
7Holden/Claeys
8Lockey/Rostron
9Saunders/Saunders
10Dawson/Sims
14:55
The Crowes win Sidecar TT Race 2

Ryan and Callum Crowe have done it again!

A supreme ride from start to finish. They've won both Sidecar races this week.

14:51
Bungalow, Lap 2 of 2

21s second lead for the Crowes. Victory within touching distance.

14:47
Ramsey, Lap 2 of 2

The Crowes' lead now up to 18s.

14:42
Glen Helen, Lap 2 of 2

The lead for the Crowes has extended to 13s ahead of Birchall/Rousseau with one lap to go.

Then it's Molyneux/Roberts, Blackstock/Rosney,Founds/Gibbons.

14:34
Grandstand, Lap 1 of 2

The Crowes are first into Grandstand, 9s clear of Birchall/Rousseau.

14:28
Ramsey, Lap 1 of 2

The Crowes have built a 7 second lead from Birchall and Rousseau.

14:25
Ballaugh, Lap 1

It's the Crowes ahead of Birchall/Rousseau, then Blackstock/Rosney.

14:23
Glen Helen, Lap 1

The Crowes are first into Glen Helen.

14:19
Off we go

The Sidecar TT is underway. Two laps.

14:07
Sidecar TT next

10 minutes until the Sidecar TT Race 2.

It started earlier but was red flagged on the first lap, so will restart shortly.

13:32
Next race today

Is the Sidecar TT at 2.15pm

13:20
Details

Davey Todd claims first Isle of Man TT victory

Davey Todd
Davey Todd
13:14
Top 10
2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock TT Race 1
PosRider
1Davey Todd
2Peter Hickman
3Michael Dunlop
4Dean Harrison
5James Hillier
6John McGuinness
7Conor Cummins
8Dominic Herbertson
9Mike Browne
10Joshua Brookes
13:10
Davey Todd wins!

Davey Todd wins the Superstock TT Race 1!

He was 2.2s clear of Hickman.

It's a first-ever TT win for Todd.

13:05
Bungalow, final lap

Todd 1.1s clear of Hickman.

Todd is stuck on the road behind Dunlop! Held up in traffic.

13:02
Ramsey, final lap

Todd gets his lead back to 1.1s from Hickman

13:01
Lead massively slashed!

At Ballaugh on the final lap, Todd's lead has decreased to just 0.5s from Hickman!

12:56
Glen Helen, Lap 3

2.3s between leader Todd, and Hickman behind him.

Then it's Dunlop, Harrison, Hillier.

12:54
Final lap begins

Davey Todd still leads...

12:51
Grandstand, Lap 2

Todd 2.5s clear of Hickman.

He must smell that first TT victory now... but there's still a long way to go.