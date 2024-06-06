The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that there will be no racing this evening due to wet roads. A revised schedule will be issued shortly.
Isle of Man TT: Thursday - as it happened
Recap the races on Thursday at the Isle of Man TT
The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race will not take place this afternoon due to rain reports around the TT Mountain Course.
A further update on whether the race will run this evening will be issued shortly.
Roads around the TT Mountain Course remain closed.
3.45pm is the new start time for the Supersport TT. But there are worries about rain.
Supersport Race 2 begins at 3.30pm
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar TT Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Crowe/Crowe
|2
|Birchall/Rousseau
|3
|Molyneux/Roberts
|4
|Founds/Gibbons
|5
|Blackstock/Rosney
|6
|Ramsden/Ramsden
|7
|Holden/Claeys
|8
|Lockey/Rostron
|9
|Saunders/Saunders
|10
|Dawson/Sims
Ryan and Callum Crowe have done it again!
A supreme ride from start to finish. They've won both Sidecar races this week.
21s second lead for the Crowes. Victory within touching distance.
The Crowes' lead now up to 18s.
The lead for the Crowes has extended to 13s ahead of Birchall/Rousseau with one lap to go.
Then it's Molyneux/Roberts, Blackstock/Rosney,Founds/Gibbons.
The Crowes are first into Grandstand, 9s clear of Birchall/Rousseau.
The Crowes have built a 7 second lead from Birchall and Rousseau.
It's the Crowes ahead of Birchall/Rousseau, then Blackstock/Rosney.
The Crowes are first into Glen Helen.
The Sidecar TT is underway. Two laps.
10 minutes until the Sidecar TT Race 2.
It started earlier but was red flagged on the first lap, so will restart shortly.
Is the Sidecar TT at 2.15pm
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock TT Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Davey Todd
|2
|Peter Hickman
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|4
|Dean Harrison
|5
|James Hillier
|6
|John McGuinness
|7
|Conor Cummins
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|9
|Mike Browne
|10
|Joshua Brookes
Davey Todd wins the Superstock TT Race 1!
He was 2.2s clear of Hickman.
It's a first-ever TT win for Todd.
Todd 1.1s clear of Hickman.
Todd is stuck on the road behind Dunlop! Held up in traffic.
Todd gets his lead back to 1.1s from Hickman
At Ballaugh on the final lap, Todd's lead has decreased to just 0.5s from Hickman!
2.3s between leader Todd, and Hickman behind him.
Then it's Dunlop, Harrison, Hillier.
Davey Todd still leads...
Todd 2.5s clear of Hickman.
He must smell that first TT victory now... but there's still a long way to go.