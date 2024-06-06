Davey Todd claims first Isle of Man TT victory

Superstock TT Race 1 glory goes to Davey Todd

Davey Todd
Davey Todd

Davey Todd won his first-ever race at the Isle of Man TT on Thursday.

Victory in the first Superstock TT of this year's event brought about the huge personal milestone for Todd.

He edged Peter Hickman by 2.2 seconds.

Michael Dunlop was third, Dean Harrison fourth, James Hillier fifth.

Todd, leading by the end of the first lap out of three, was two seconds faster than Hickman, who was chasing him, at the compulsory pit stop.

He maintained his lead throughout even when he was following third-placed Dunlop down the road, somewhat stuck in traffic.

Hickman cut the gap to leader Todd to just 0.5s at Ballaugh on the third and final lap.

They duelled in an exciting battle but TAS Racing BMW rider Todd held of Hickman to win for the first time at the TT.

Hickman had not been beaten at the TT in the Superstock class since 2018. He holds the lap record with these bikes, too.

