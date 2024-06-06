Isle of Man TT confirm condition of rider airlifted to hospital with leg injury
Anthony Redmond crashed on warm-up lap before race was cancelled
Anthony Redmond is stable after crashing at the Isle of Man TT.
A statement from race organisers, reported by Isle of Man Today, read: “He is stable, conscious and continues to receive treatment.”
Redmond was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday night.
He crashed his 1000cc BMW at the Bungalow on the solo warm-up lap.
He went to Noble’s Hospital with reported leg injuries.
The Supertwin race on Tuesday night was cancelled after the warm-up lap, after riders expressed concern about the condition of the course due to the wet weather.
Redmond is a local Manx rider.