Isle of Man TT confirm condition of rider airlifted to hospital with leg injury

Anthony Redmond is stable after crashing at the Isle of Man TT.

A statement from race organisers, reported by Isle of Man Today, read: “He is stable, conscious and continues to receive treatment.”

Redmond was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday night.

He crashed his 1000cc BMW at the Bungalow on the solo warm-up lap.

He went to Noble’s Hospital with reported leg injuries.

The Supertwin race on Tuesday night was cancelled after the warm-up lap, after riders expressed concern about the condition of the course due to the wet weather.

Redmond is a local Manx rider.