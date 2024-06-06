Isle of Man TT confirm condition of rider airlifted to hospital with leg injury

Anthony Redmond crashed on warm-up lap before race was cancelled

Anthony Redmond is stable after crashing at the Isle of Man TT.

A statement from race organisers, reported by Isle of Man Today, read:  “He is stable, conscious and continues to receive treatment.”

Redmond was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday night.

He crashed his 1000cc BMW at the Bungalow on the solo warm-up lap.

He went to Noble’s Hospital with reported leg injuries.

The Supertwin race on Tuesday night was cancelled after the warm-up lap, after riders expressed concern about the condition of the course due to the wet weather.

Redmond is a local Manx rider.

