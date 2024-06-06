2024 Isle of Man TT Results (Thursday)

Results from the Superstock TT and Sidecar TT on Thursday at the Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd
Here are the results for the Superstock TT Race 1 and the Sidecar TT Race 2 on Thursday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Superstock

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock TT Race 1 
PosRiderDifference
1Davey Todd 
2Peter Hickman+2.207
3Michael Dunlop+17.74
4Dean Harrison+3.609
5James Hillier+32.591
6John McGuinness+20.338
7Conor Cummins+5.474
8Dominic Herbertson+19.692
9Mike Browne+10.853
10Joshua Brookes+12.86
11Paul Jordan+13.625
12Ian Hutchinson+22.656
13Rob Hodson+6.229
14Shaun Anderson+5.158
15Brian McCormack+9.072
16Samuel West+23.907
17Allan Venter+10.955
18Amalric Blanc+2.202
19Marcus Simpson+20.77
20Ryan Cringle+17.114
21Joey Thompson+2.761
22Matt Stevenson+1.446
23Eddy Ferre+6.015
24Mark Parrett+0.142
25Jonathan Goetschy+0.62
26Michael Russell+1.977
27Timothee Monot+9.745
28Rhys Hardisty+08:00:58
29Stephen Parsons+09:50:24
30Erno Kostamo+11:08:10
31Darryl Tweed+5.628
32Jonathan Perry+3.86
33Paul Potchy Williams+2.572
34Tom Weeden+1.402
35Stefano Bonetti+7.223
36Mark Goodings+13.753
37Mike Norbury+14.904
38Baz Furber+18.23
39Michal Dokoupil+9.259
40Richard Charlton+7.002
41Kevin Keyes+2.472
42Martin Morris+16.584
43Jorge Halliday+01:22.118
44Craig Szczypek+19.882

Davey Todd sealed his first-ever win at the TT in Thursday's first completed race.

He was 2.2s clear of Peter Hickman.

Sidecar TT

2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar TT Race 2 
PosRiderDifference
1Crowe/Crowe 
2Birchall/Rousseau+20.491
3Molyneux/Roberts+01:13.165
4Founds/Gibbons+6.878
5Blackstock/Rosney+4.746
6Ramsden/Ramsden+01:20.131
7Saunders/Saunders+18.539
8Lockey/Rostron+3.92
9Dawson/Sims+10.676
10Harrison/Moore+15.994
11Gibson/Sharp+24.734
12Lynch/McDonnell+16.262
13Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt+14.233
14Chandler/Chandler+18.436
15Kranenburg/Van Middegaal+51.104
16Costello/Wheeler+20.465
17Holden/Claeys+23:55.093
18King/Sigworth+01:27.612
19Shipley/Reamoinn+02:10.722

Ryan and Callum Crowe won SideCar Race 2. It means they have completed a Sidecar double at this year's event.

