2024 Isle of Man TT Results (Thursday)
Results from the Superstock TT and Sidecar TT on Thursday at the Isle of Man TT
Here are the results for the Superstock TT Race 1 and the Sidecar TT Race 2 on Thursday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.
Superstock
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock TT Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Difference
|1
|Davey Todd
|2
|Peter Hickman
|+2.207
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|+17.74
|4
|Dean Harrison
|+3.609
|5
|James Hillier
|+32.591
|6
|John McGuinness
|+20.338
|7
|Conor Cummins
|+5.474
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|+19.692
|9
|Mike Browne
|+10.853
|10
|Joshua Brookes
|+12.86
|11
|Paul Jordan
|+13.625
|12
|Ian Hutchinson
|+22.656
|13
|Rob Hodson
|+6.229
|14
|Shaun Anderson
|+5.158
|15
|Brian McCormack
|+9.072
|16
|Samuel West
|+23.907
|17
|Allan Venter
|+10.955
|18
|Amalric Blanc
|+2.202
|19
|Marcus Simpson
|+20.77
|20
|Ryan Cringle
|+17.114
|21
|Joey Thompson
|+2.761
|22
|Matt Stevenson
|+1.446
|23
|Eddy Ferre
|+6.015
|24
|Mark Parrett
|+0.142
|25
|Jonathan Goetschy
|+0.62
|26
|Michael Russell
|+1.977
|27
|Timothee Monot
|+9.745
|28
|Rhys Hardisty
|+08:00:58
|29
|Stephen Parsons
|+09:50:24
|30
|Erno Kostamo
|+11:08:10
|31
|Darryl Tweed
|+5.628
|32
|Jonathan Perry
|+3.86
|33
|Paul Potchy Williams
|+2.572
|34
|Tom Weeden
|+1.402
|35
|Stefano Bonetti
|+7.223
|36
|Mark Goodings
|+13.753
|37
|Mike Norbury
|+14.904
|38
|Baz Furber
|+18.23
|39
|Michal Dokoupil
|+9.259
|40
|Richard Charlton
|+7.002
|41
|Kevin Keyes
|+2.472
|42
|Martin Morris
|+16.584
|43
|Jorge Halliday
|+01:22.118
|44
|Craig Szczypek
|+19.882
Davey Todd sealed his first-ever win at the TT in Thursday's first completed race.
He was 2.2s clear of Peter Hickman.
Sidecar TT
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar TT Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Difference
|1
|Crowe/Crowe
|2
|Birchall/Rousseau
|+20.491
|3
|Molyneux/Roberts
|+01:13.165
|4
|Founds/Gibbons
|+6.878
|5
|Blackstock/Rosney
|+4.746
|6
|Ramsden/Ramsden
|+01:20.131
|7
|Saunders/Saunders
|+18.539
|8
|Lockey/Rostron
|+3.92
|9
|Dawson/Sims
|+10.676
|10
|Harrison/Moore
|+15.994
|11
|Gibson/Sharp
|+24.734
|12
|Lynch/McDonnell
|+16.262
|13
|Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt
|+14.233
|14
|Chandler/Chandler
|+18.436
|15
|Kranenburg/Van Middegaal
|+51.104
|16
|Costello/Wheeler
|+20.465
|17
|Holden/Claeys
|+23:55.093
|18
|King/Sigworth
|+01:27.612
|19
|Shipley/Reamoinn
|+02:10.722
Ryan and Callum Crowe won SideCar Race 2. It means they have completed a Sidecar double at this year's event.