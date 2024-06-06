2024 Isle of Man TT Results (Thursday)

Here are the results for the Superstock TT Race 1 and the Sidecar TT Race 2 on Thursday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Superstock

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock TT Race 1 Pos Rider Difference 1 Davey Todd 2 Peter Hickman +2.207 3 Michael Dunlop +17.74 4 Dean Harrison +3.609 5 James Hillier +32.591 6 John McGuinness +20.338 7 Conor Cummins +5.474 8 Dominic Herbertson +19.692 9 Mike Browne +10.853 10 Joshua Brookes +12.86 11 Paul Jordan +13.625 12 Ian Hutchinson +22.656 13 Rob Hodson +6.229 14 Shaun Anderson +5.158 15 Brian McCormack +9.072 16 Samuel West +23.907 17 Allan Venter +10.955 18 Amalric Blanc +2.202 19 Marcus Simpson +20.77 20 Ryan Cringle +17.114 21 Joey Thompson +2.761 22 Matt Stevenson +1.446 23 Eddy Ferre +6.015 24 Mark Parrett +0.142 25 Jonathan Goetschy +0.62 26 Michael Russell +1.977 27 Timothee Monot +9.745 28 Rhys Hardisty +08:00:58 29 Stephen Parsons +09:50:24 30 Erno Kostamo +11:08:10 31 Darryl Tweed +5.628 32 Jonathan Perry +3.86 33 Paul Potchy Williams +2.572 34 Tom Weeden +1.402 35 Stefano Bonetti +7.223 36 Mark Goodings +13.753 37 Mike Norbury +14.904 38 Baz Furber +18.23 39 Michal Dokoupil +9.259 40 Richard Charlton +7.002 41 Kevin Keyes +2.472 42 Martin Morris +16.584 43 Jorge Halliday +01:22.118 44 Craig Szczypek +19.882

Davey Todd sealed his first-ever win at the TT in Thursday's first completed race.

He was 2.2s clear of Peter Hickman.

Sidecar TT

2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar TT Race 2 Pos Rider Difference 1 Crowe/Crowe 2 Birchall/Rousseau +20.491 3 Molyneux/Roberts +01:13.165 4 Founds/Gibbons +6.878 5 Blackstock/Rosney +4.746 6 Ramsden/Ramsden +01:20.131 7 Saunders/Saunders +18.539 8 Lockey/Rostron +3.92 9 Dawson/Sims +10.676 10 Harrison/Moore +15.994 11 Gibson/Sharp +24.734 12 Lynch/McDonnell +16.262 13 Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt +14.233 14 Chandler/Chandler +18.436 15 Kranenburg/Van Middegaal +51.104 16 Costello/Wheeler +20.465 17 Holden/Claeys +23:55.093 18 King/Sigworth +01:27.612 19 Shipley/Reamoinn +02:10.722

Ryan and Callum Crowe won SideCar Race 2. It means they have completed a Sidecar double at this year's event.