2024 Manx Grand Prix: Full schedule and how to watch today

Classic bike racing returns to the Isle of Man with the 2024 edition of the Manx Grand Prix this month.

The Manx GP is a racing event on the Isle of Man that comprises classic bike competition and events for contemporary machinery, with the latter often used by riders as a stepping stone to competing at the Isle of Man TT.

With competitors of all calibre taking part, the Manx GP is one of the most popular road racing events on the calendar.

The classic races bring with them some added star power from the TT, with the likes of Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness and Conor Cummins all taking part in various classes at the Manx.

When is the 2024 Manx GP?

The 2024 edition of the Manx GP takes place from Sunday 18 August, with the opening practices, through to Bank Holiday Monday 26 August.

Qualifying runs from Sunday 18 August to Thursday 22 August, with three days of racing covering Friday 23 August, Saturday 24 August and Monday 26 August.

How to watch the 2024 Manx GP?

There will be no live television coverage of the 2024 Manx GP.

However, highlights will be available free-to-air on ITV on 4 and 5 September for viewers in the UK. Both programmes will also be available on the ITVX streaming platform.

The Manx Grand Prix YouTube channel will also have highlights of each race.

Will the 2024 Manx GP be broadcast on radio?

Manx GP action will be broadcast live on radio.

Leading the commentary from the TT Grandstand will be Chris Kinley and Chris Boyde.

Supporting the broadcast from the main tower with the latest updates and insights from around the course will be Dave Christian at Glen Helen and Rob Pritchard at Ramsey Hairpin. Once again, Chris Kinley will also be doubling up on his duties as he occupies his regular role in parc ferme and on the grid.

Reporter Beth Espey will be joining Chris on the ground as well as former Manx Grand Prix winners Chris Palmer and Carolynn Sells who will be gifting you with their expert punditry.

There will also be live timing available for the event as well as free content uploaded to the Manx GP YouTube channel.

What is the full 2024 Manx GP schedule?

Sunday 18 August:

12:45pm - Roads close

1pm - Newcomers Speed Control Lap

1:45pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

3:10pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

4:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Monday 19 August:

6pm - Roads close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Tuesday 20 August:

6pm - Roads close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Wednesday 21 August:

6pm - Roads Close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Thursday 22 August:

6pm - Roads Close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Racing

Friday 23 August

11:25am - Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps

1:30pm - Lightweight Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps

Saturday 24 August

11:30am - Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

2:45pm - Junior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

Monday 26 August

11:30am - Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

2:15pm - Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps