2024 Manx Grand Prix: Top 20 seeded riders in Classic Junior and Senior class

The 2024 Manx Grand Prix gets under way on 18 August, with racing beginning on 23 August.

Six classes will be in action over the nine-day event on the Isle of Man featuring a mix of classic and contemporary machinery.

Two of the most intriguing races will be the Classic Junior Manx GP - returning after a five-year hiatus - and the Classic Senior.

Below are the top 20 seeded riders for both classes.

Classic Senior Manx GP top 20

1 John McGuinness - Paton BIC 500 - Team Winfield

2 Jamie Coward - Norton Manx - Craven Classic Racing

3 Mike Browne - Norton 500 - Eureka Racing

4 Shaun Anderson - Paton BIC 500 - Peter Beugger Racing

5 James Hillier - Yamaha TX500 - CSC Racing

6 Michael Dunlop - Paton BIC 500 - MD Racing

7 Dominic Herbertson - TBC - TBC

8 Paul Jordan - Yamaha TX500 -Davies Motorsport

9 Adam McLean - Royal Enfield 500 - Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV

10 Conor Cummins - Honda CB500 - Steadplan

11 David Johnson - Matchless G50 - Craven Classic Racing

12 James Hind - Norton Manx - North Lincs Components

13 Michael Sweeney - Yamaha TX500 - CSC Racing / IMS

14 Alan Oversby - Honda CB500 - Ruthless Racing Honda

15 Joe Yeardsley - Royal Enfield G50 - Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV

16 Michael Russell - Norton Manx - Izzard Racing

17 Michael Evans - Honda CB500 -TBC

18 Will Loder - Seeley Mk2 - MRE

19 Joey Thompson -TBC - TBC

20 Rhys Hardisty - Velocette DOHC - Team NZ

Classic Junior Manx GP top 20

1 John McGuinness MBE - Honda CB350K4 - Steadplan

2 Jamie Coward - Honda CB350K4 - Craven Classic Racing

3 TBC

4 Alan Oversby - Honda CB350K4 - Ruthless Racing Honda

5 Rob Hodson - Kawasaki - Brian Spooner

6 TBC

7 Dominic Herbertson - Honda CB350K4 - Forty Two Racing

8 Paul Jordan - Honda CB350K4 - Davies Motorsport

9 Adam McLean - Honda CB350K4 - Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV

10 Samuel West - Honda CB350K4 - moto-hub.co.uk

11 David Johnson - Honda CB350K4 - Craven Classic Racing

12 James Hind - DKW W2000 - WizNorton Racing

13 Michael Sweeney - Honda CB350K4 - CSC Racing / IMS

14 Hefyn Owen - Honda CB350K4 - Owen Racing

15 Alex Sinclair - Honda CB350K4 - CSC / IMS Racing

16 Glen English - Honda CB350K4 - Melbray London / Watch Vault / The Shed

17 Michael Evans - Honda CB350 - Ken Rutter

18 Rhys Hardisty - Velocette DOHC - Team NZ

19 Andy Hornby - Honda CB350K4 - HEL Performance, Liqui Moly

20 Tom Weedon - Honda CB350K4 - Club 77