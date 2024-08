2024 Manx Grand Prix schedule: Time and date of each race

The 2024 Manx Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday 18 August.

This year marks the third for the revamped Manx GP, which also features the classic races that used to run under the Classic TT event banner prior to 2022.

The 2024 Manx GP will run for nine days, beginning on 18 August with the first practice sessions, with racing starting on Friday 23 August.

What is the full 2024 Manx GP schedule?

Sunday 18 August:

12:45pm - Roads close

1pm - Newcomers Speed Control Lap

1:45pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

3:10pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

4:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Monday 19 August:

6pm - Roads close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Tuesday 20 August:

6pm - Roads close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Wednesday 21 August:

6pm - Roads Close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying

7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Thursday 22 August:

6pm - Roads Close

6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying

7:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Friday 23 August

11:25am - Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps

1:30pm - Lightweight Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps

Saturday 24 August

11:30am - Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

2:45pm - Junior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

Monday 26 August

11:30am - Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

2:15pm - Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps