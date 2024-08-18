Rider Louis O’Regan dies, aged 43, after crash at Manx Grand Prix

Tragic death of a rider on the opening day of event on the Isle of Man

Louis O’Regan
Louis O’Regan

Louis O’Regan has tragically passed away after an accident at the Manx Grand Prix on Sunday.

The opening day of the event was red-flagged twice, bringing the final session to an early end, at around 4.50pm.

A statement later confirmed: “With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

“Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th.

“He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

