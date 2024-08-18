Two red flags bring early end to first day at Manx Grand Prix

Two red flags brought an early conclusion to the opening day of the Manx Grand Prix on Sunday.

Jamie Williams fell at Kate Cottage’s bringing out the first red flag, and a 40 minute delay mid-afternoon.

Williams was reported to be conscious with shoulder and hip injuries.

The Classic Superbike and Senior machines later ended their session early due to a second red flag. Details about the incident have not yet been released but it resulted in an extension to the road closures on the Isle of Man.

Rob Hodson lapped quickest on Sunday as the Manx Grand Prix began.

He went 123.453mph on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki to top the Classic Superbike leaderboard.

Dan Ingham went 119.968mph to top the Mylchreests Group Senior leaderboard.

Andrea Majola (113.533mph) was fastest in the MGP Supporters Club Junior class.

Lee Johnston was fastest, at 114.181mph, in the PE Lightweight class.

John McGuinness topped the Classic Senior class by going quickest at 110.874mph.

Dan Sayle (98.711mph) was fastest in the Classic Junior class.

Michael Dunlop was forced to stop after just a couple of miles on his Ducati when the Classic Superbikes got started. Dunlop, who broke the all-time win record at the Isle of Man TT this year, was later in action on his Lightweight RS250 Honda.

Lee Johnston was notably back on the Mountain Course after a two-year absence.

The Manx Grand Prix qualifying resumes on Monday 19 August.