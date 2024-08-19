Bad weather forces today’s Manx Grand Prix session to be cancelled

The second day of practice for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to bad weather on the Isle of Man on Monday.

The second day of running for the Manx GP was due to begin at 6:30pm local time with the qualifying session for the Senior and Classic Superbike classes.

Roads were due to close at 6pm, with a Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior and Classic Junior session also being staged this evening.

However, at 9am local time on Monday morning organisers already cast doubt on this evening’s programme getting under way due to forecasted wet and windy weather.

At 1pm BST, organisers confirmed that there will be no practice this evening.

“Tonight’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to the weather conditions.

“The forecast is for conditions to deteriorate significantly this afternoon and into the evening, with heavy rain and winds of up to 50mph.

“Additional resource is being made available to support teams and competitors based in the paddock if required.

“A further update regarding tomorrow's schedule will be issued at 9am (BST).”

Practice is due to run through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with racing beginning on Friday and concluding on Monday.

The 2024 Manx GP got under way on Sunday, but a fatal accident involving Irish racer Louis O’Regan marred the day.

O’Regan suffered fatal injuries in a crash at Kate’s Cottage during the Classic Superbike and Senior session on Monday afternoon, which brought practice to an early end.

He was 43 and made his debut at the Manx GP in 2013.

A red flag was also shown earlier in the day when Jamie Williams crashed, but only suffered shoulder and hip injuries.

Rob Hodson set the fastest time of Sunday’s running, doing so in the Classic Superbike class with a lap of 123.453mph on his Greenall Racing Kawasaki.

Dan Ingham led the Senior times at 119.968mph, while Andrea Majola was top at 113.533mph in the Junior category.

Lee Johnston was fastest in the Lightweight class as he made his racing return from injury, while 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness topped the Classic Senior standings.

Dan Sayle took top honours in the Classic Junior class, while there were issues for 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop on his Ducati in the Classic Superbike session.