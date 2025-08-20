“Heartbroken” Manx GP racer feels like he has “let down” his team after crash

Manx Grand Prix racer James Walsh says he is “heartbroken” to be missing the rest of the 2025 event following a crash that left him hospitalised on Sunday.

The 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT fortnight began on Sunday 17 August, though track action has been red-flagged several times already due to incidents.

Walsh fell from his Aprilia Supertwin machine during Sunday’s Manx Grand Prix sessions at Cruickshanks and is being treated in hospital for a hip injury.

This year marked Walsh’s debut at the Manx Grand Prix.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Walsh said he has experienced “one of the hardest days” and feels like he “let down” his team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The last 24 hours have honestly been one of the hardest days,” he wrote.

“Just the emotions of everything building up to this point, between getting bikes ready, preparation, the trips over, learning all of that to getting that first tap off the start line and a pinch me moment getting to go out and follow John McGuinness around the famous 37 and 3/4 mile TT course.

“I’m honestly heartbroken not getting back out today on track riding my bike with some of the best people that I have met.

“To the team who travelled over to help me I’m sorry I've let you down. To the Manx organisers, coaches, team, I’m sorry to have left you down. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in all honesty.

“I’ll regroup, get healed up and back on the bikes soon hopefully but for what was a massive build up to this dream to be cut so short after a few laps its hard to take.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Just want to say thank you so much to all the Staff at Nobles Hospital, the medics, the marshals who helped me, the Manx GP organisers and staff and coaches for giving me the opportunity to live this dream, to my team of Steve Roffe, Nick Healy, Fearghal Gally Gallagher for coming to support me and to everyone else who has helped and supported along the way with everything from tips and info, help with bikes, coaching - thank you.

“And finally to all the competitors and newcomers, I want to wish ye all a safe, fast, enjoyable week ahead racing.”

Andy McAllister suffered arm injuries in an accident on Monday, while Tuesday’s running was red-flagged for a serious incident involving Garry Broughton.