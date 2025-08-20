Manx Grand Prix racer taken to hospital in “serious” condition after practice crash

Manx Grand Prix rider Garry Broughton was taken to hospital after crashing in practice on Tuesday.

Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.
A crash for Manx Grand Prix Lightweight class rider Garry Broughton resulted in him being taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Broughton is reported to have crashed at Joey’s during Tuesday evening’s Lightweight/Supertwin session at the Manx Grand Prix road race.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, and has since been transferred to Aintree. His condition is reported as “serious”, the Manx Grand Prix says.

“Garry Broughton, bike number 35 in the Supertwin/Junior class, came off at Joey’s during the third Qualifying Session of the 2025 Manx Grand Prix,” reads a statement from the Manx Grand Prix, published on social media at 09:02 this morning (20 August).

“He was taken via airmed to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.

“At the time of issue, Garry has been transferred to Aintree. His condition is reported as serious and he continues to be assessed and receive treatment for injuries sustained.

“Further condition updates will be issued in due course.”

Broughton’s crash brought out the red flags for the second day in succession at the Manx Grand Prix after Andy McAllister sustained arm injuries in a crash on Monday evening.

Where McAllister’s crash happened after only nine minutes of running and saw almost the entire day’s running cancelled on Monday, Broughton’s happened towards the end of the Supertwin/Junior session and so riders had still been able to put in lap times.

Davey Todd was fastest in the Senior/Supersport session on his Classic TT Formula One Ducati, while Jamie Williams was fastest in the Manx Grand Prix Senior class.

Andrew Farell, ninth-fastest in the Senior class, was fastest in the Lightweight/Junior class.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

