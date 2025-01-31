Valentino Rossi catches the eye in Bathurst 12 Hours practice

Practice 3 at Bathurst 12 Hours has concluded

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi was fourth-fastest in Practice 3 for this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hours.

Rossi, Raffaele Marciello and Charles Weerts are behind the wheel of the #46 Team WRT BMW in Australia.

The two BMW sister cars were at the top of the timesheet during pit stop practices, with Rossi’s 2:04.1110s catching the eye.

But it wasn’t enough to edge Bathurst veteran Maro Engel who ended the session on top.

Engel, Maxime Martin and Mikael Grenier, in the #888 Mercedes, set a 2:03.8510s.

Engel will be hoping to break his own record of 2:00.8819s around Bathurst, set two years ago.

Rossi posted footage walking up Mount Panorama.

“We are doing the lap of the track on foot,” he said.

“We just entered the mountain, onto the road. It’s beautiful, and a unique track, and very fast.

“It's very hot now, there's sun. Really tough.

“I remembered the track. We will look at the data and it will become more clear.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

