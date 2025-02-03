Valentino Rossi plotting Bathurst 12 Hour return after maiden podium

MotoGP hero Valentino Rossi says he is planning on returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour following a maiden podium at the event last weekend with BMW.

Rossi has elected to focus on the World Endurance Championship with WRT BMW in the LMGT3 class, though the team did confirm to Crash.net that there were plans for him to contest select other events.

The 12-hour enduro at the Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst marked the start of Rossi’s 2025 racing season, as he teamed up with Charles Weerts and Raffaele Marciello in the #46 WRT-run BMW M4 GT3.

The #46 car - which started outside the top 10 after qualifying - battled with the sister #32 WRT entry for the lead at various stages of the race, though Rossi’s podium hopes were jeopardised when he was hit with a penalty for an overtake under yellow flags.

But the #46 car rallied in the latter stages to complete a WRT 1-2 behind the #32 car.

Having made it onto the podium in his third visit to Bathurst, Rossi is planning on a return to challenge for victory in future.

“I want to come back, because for me it's good to come and race one time a year in Australia, because I like this place a lot,” he said.

“It's the perfect way to start the season, because the track is fantastic, and the race is also very difficult.

“I hope that in the next year more factory drivers and more factory cars can come, but I think that I will come back here.”

Commenting on the race, Rossi admits he thought the penalty meant his podium hopes were “over” and praised a late overtake from team-mate Marciello in his charge to get to the rostrum.

“This podium is a fantastic way to start the season,” he added.

“The whole weekend was great, as we were always strong and competitive.

“We were able to fight with our sister car until I made a mistake unfortunately and we had to serve a drive-through penalty.

“I thought at that point that the fight for the podium was over, but we managed to come back with great pace.

“Raffaele’s overtake on Jules Gounon was a lot of fun to watch. I am very happy with the result.”