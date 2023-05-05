2024 WorldSBK Rider Line-up: Who are the confirmed riders?
Alvaro Bautista has joined Jonathan Rea in being confirmed for the 2024 WorldSBK season, but who could be next?
Ducati
After starting his title defence with eight wins from nine races, Bautista confirmed he will be staying at Ducati and not retiring.
Bautista held a special press conference on Thursday ahead of his home round in Barcelona, where it was announced that the former MotoGP rider will be staying with Ducati on a one-year deal.
The big change at Ducati could come in the form of the second seat as Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci or WorldSSP series leader Nicolo Bulega are all thought to be in play.
Yamaha
The most intriguing name to watch for next season is 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish star is intent on securing a move to MotoGP with the Japanese manufacturer, although staying in WorldSBK appears slightly more likely at the moment.
Yamaha will want to retain Razgatlioglu at all costs, while BMW and Honda are believed to have expressed interest. Andrea Locatelli’s strong start to 2023 should make him an easy choice to remain at Pata Yamaha, while Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter could be fighting it out for a factory seat if Razgatlioglu leaves.
Kawasaki
Like Bautista, Rea is the only other rider confirmed for next season after signing multi-year deal midway through last season.
What happens next to Rea will be the bigger storyline as Alex Lowes has not yet been confirmed for a contract renewal.
BMW
While the addition of Scott Redding to help propel them into the fight for wins has not worked as intended, the former BSB champion has shown impressive pace at times and remains their best rider. Redding is not contracted to the team beyond this season and it remains to be seen whether they will renew his contract, as is the case with Michael Van Der Mark at the factory team.
Honda
Expectation is that Iker Lecuona will be retained for a third season, however, Xavi Vierge’s seat could be at risk, especially if the Japanese brand do push forward with trying to sign Razgatlioglu or a MotoGP rider.
Aruba.it Ducati
Alvaro Bautista (End of 2024)
TBA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea (End of 2024)
TBA
Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
TBA
TBA
Team HRC WorldSBK
TBA
TBA
ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
TBA
TBA
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
TBA
TBA
Barni Spark Ducati Racing Team
TBA
GoEleven Ducati
TBA
Bonovo Action BMW
TBA
TBA
Motocorsa Ducati
TBA
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
TBA
TBA
Puccetti Kawasaki
TBA
GMT94 Yamaha
TBA
Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
TBA
Orelac Racing Kawasaki
TBA