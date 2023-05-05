2024 WorldSBK Rider Line-up: Who are the confirmed riders?

Ducati

After starting his title defence with eight wins from nine races, Bautista confirmed he will be staying at Ducati and not retiring.

Bautista held a special press conference on Thursday ahead of his home round in Barcelona, where it was announced that the former MotoGP rider will be staying with Ducati on a one-year deal.

The big change at Ducati could come in the form of the second seat as Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci or WorldSSP series leader Nicolo Bulega are all thought to be in play.

Yamaha

The most intriguing name to watch for next season is 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish star is intent on securing a move to MotoGP with the Japanese manufacturer, although staying in WorldSBK appears slightly more likely at the moment.

Yamaha will want to retain Razgatlioglu at all costs, while BMW and Honda are believed to have expressed interest. Andrea Locatelli’s strong start to 2023 should make him an easy choice to remain at Pata Yamaha, while Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter could be fighting it out for a factory seat if Razgatlioglu leaves.

Kawasaki

Like Bautista, Rea is the only other rider confirmed for next season after signing multi-year deal midway through last season.

What happens next to Rea will be the bigger storyline as Alex Lowes has not yet been confirmed for a contract renewal.

BMW

While the addition of Scott Redding to help propel them into the fight for wins has not worked as intended, the former BSB champion has shown impressive pace at times and remains their best rider. Redding is not contracted to the team beyond this season and it remains to be seen whether they will renew his contract, as is the case with Michael Van Der Mark at the factory team.

Honda

Expectation is that Iker Lecuona will be retained for a third season, however, Xavi Vierge’s seat could be at risk, especially if the Japanese brand do push forward with trying to sign Razgatlioglu or a MotoGP rider.

Aruba.it Ducati

Alvaro Bautista (End of 2024)

TBA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea (End of 2024)

TBA

Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

TBA

TBA

Team HRC WorldSBK

TBA

TBA

ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

TBA

TBA

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

TBA

TBA

Barni Spark Ducati Racing Team

TBA

GoEleven Ducati

TBA

Bonovo Action BMW

TBA

TBA

Motocorsa Ducati

TBA

PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team

TBA

TBA

Puccetti Kawasaki

TBA

GMT94 Yamaha

TBA

Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team

TBA

Orelac Racing Kawasaki

TBA