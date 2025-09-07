2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES

The ninth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship continues today. The Superpole Race at the French WorldSBK is scheduled for 11:00 local time. Race 2 is coming up this afternoon at 15:30 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on pole for the Superpole Race after winning this morning's Superpole Race, his 10th win at the French track and 12th in succession this season.

Nicolo Bulega starts alongside Razgatlioglu in second place, but now trails by 34 points in the riders' standings after finishing second in both races so far this weekend.

Alex Lowes completes the front row and is chasing a third podium from three races this afternoon - a feat he hasn't achieved since finishing third in all three races at Buriram in 2019.

Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff both start from the back row after their Superpole crashes yesterday and having been unable to get into the top-nine int he Superpole Race this morning. They were both able to advance into the top-10 yesterday, but while Gerloff crashed in the closing laps, Locatelli pushed on to P5.

Michael van der Mark and Andrea Iannone were both reviewed by the WorldSBK medical team this morning before Warm Up and were passed fit to ride after their crashes in Race 1.

Iannone took his first top-six since Race 1 at Cremona in the Superpole Race, while van der Mark's fifth matched his best result of the season.

Sam Lowes has had podium pace all weekend but crashed in the Superpole Race so will start 10th.