Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of Race 2 at the French WorldSBK. 21 laps of Magny-Cours coming up to conclude the weekend.
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Race 2 from the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
The ninth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship continues today. The Superpole Race at the French WorldSBK is scheduled for 11:00 local time. Race 2 is coming up this afternoon at 15:30 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts on pole for the Superpole Race after winning this morning's Superpole Race, his 10th win at the French track and 12th in succession this season.
Nicolo Bulega starts alongside Razgatlioglu in second place, but now trails by 34 points in the riders' standings after finishing second in both races so far this weekend.
Alex Lowes completes the front row and is chasing a third podium from three races this afternoon - a feat he hasn't achieved since finishing third in all three races at Buriram in 2019.
Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff both start from the back row after their Superpole crashes yesterday and having been unable to get into the top-nine int he Superpole Race this morning. They were both able to advance into the top-10 yesterday, but while Gerloff crashed in the closing laps, Locatelli pushed on to P5.
Michael van der Mark and Andrea Iannone were both reviewed by the WorldSBK medical team this morning before Warm Up and were passed fit to ride after their crashes in Race 1.
Iannone took his first top-six since Race 1 at Cremona in the Superpole Race, while van der Mark's fifth matched his best result of the season.
Sam Lowes has had podium pace all weekend but crashed in the Superpole Race so will start 10th.
Alex Lowes has finished third in both races so far this weekend, and with Sam Lowes starting 10th he is perhaps the favourite to clinch the final podium spot again this afternoon.
The only other time he has finished on the podium in all three races on a weekend was at Thailand in 2019, also with three thirds.
Danilo Petrucci is a row better on the grid this time, though, so could present a bigger challenge from fourth on the grid. Yesterday, the Italian complained of a bad feeling with the front tyre.
Bulega himself has finished second in both races so far this weekend and therefore starts second this afternoon.
It's hard to see him having the pace to go with Razgatlioglu in Race 2, but if he can make the holeshot as he did in the Superpole Race he might at least be able to put some pressure on in the opening laps.
A winner in each of the last 11 races , Toprak Razgatlioglu is clearly the favourite to take victory in Race 2.
As of this morning, he is also a 10-time winner at Magny-Cours and so the circuit's most successful rider.
He enters this race with a 34-point lead over Nicolo Bulega.
Unusually warm conditions for Magny-Cours this afternoon: 29C air temperature, 39C track temperature.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Mangy-Cours. Race 2 is coming up in just under 20 minutes at the slightly later-than-usual time of 15:30 local time to avoid clashing with the start of either MotoGP or F1.
The riders are heading out of the pits on their sighting lap now.
It's 11 in a row for Razgatlioglu, victory in the Magny-Cours Superpole Race.
History for the Turk, he's the first rider to win 10 races at three different tracks in WorldSBK.
Bulega takes second, Lowes hangs on to third - he was one of the riders on the SCQ tyre and it looks like it just started to die in the closing laps.
Petrucci fourth ahead of van der Mark in the top-five, then Iannone sixth from Bassani, Rea and Vierge who takes the last point in ninth. Aegerter completes the top-10.
Locatelli got up to 12th, but that won't do much for him, and Gerloff similarly so in 14th.
Looks like a last lap crash for Montella.
The incident between Iannone, Rea, and Bautista is under investigation.
Bautista has got himself back to the pits.
Ryan Vickers has also retired.
Two laps to go and it looks like everything at the front is settled. Razgatlioglu 2.5s clear of Bulega, who has 1.5s over Alex Lowes who has just been given a track limits warning.
Petrucci 3s behind the podium battle but locked in a fight with van der Mark for fourth.
Bautista an unfortunate victim of Rea running into the back of Iannone and sitting up, Bautista had no way to avoid him.
Now Sam Lowes has crashed out. Looks fairly annoyed with himself and he'll start row four for Race 2 now.
Bautista has also gone down at turn five.
Mistake from Sam Lowes it seems, he's dropped back to fourth behind Bulega and Alex Lowes who are now second and third respectively.
Razgatlioglu now 2s clear.
Bulega up to third past Alex Lowes at turn five on lap six.
Half distance now reached in the Superpole Race and Bulega still yet to find a way through on Alex Lowes.
Razgatlioglu back out to 1s over Sam Lowes.
6 to go in this one and Lowes a couple of tenths faster than Razgatlioglu that time. 0.7s the gap. Bulega still 4th behind Alex Lowes.
Mistake from Bulega at the end of lap three and he drops back to fourth behind the two Loweses. 1.1s gap for Razgatlioglu now who has a new fastest lap.
Razgatlioglu continues to lead on lap two, he has 0.5s over Bulega, Sam Lowes still in touch has well and within a second of the lead.
Montella served his long lap penalty on that lap and rejoined back in 19th.
Razgatlioglu leads the opening lap from Bulega, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, and van der Mark in the top-five.
Razgatlioglu takes the lead at turn five. He came from so far back to pass Bulega there and made it look easy.
It's lights out in Magny-Cours and the Superpole Race is underway.
Better start for Bulega today and he makes the holeshot ahead of Razgatlioglu and Sam Lowes.
Warm-up lap is underway in Magny-Cours. Quite a few riders on the SCQ tyre, but some also on the SCX, including Locatelli at the back and Bautista in 14th.
Based on yesterday's race, this should be another chance for Toprak Razgatlioglu to extend his championship lead beyond its current 31 points.
A win here would also be his 10th at Magny-Cours - a new record, surpassing the nine that he now shares with Jonathan Rea after Race 1. The French track would also be the third at which he has taken three wins, a new record.
For Bulega, the start will be crucial. Yesterday he dropped to fourth on lap one, and it prevented him from impacting Razgatlioglu's race in any way.
Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff again start from the back of the grid this morning after their respective Superpole crashes yesterday that left them both without qualifying times.
Locatelli was able to come through to fifth yesterday, and Gerloff was in the top-10 before his crash. Only 10 laps to make progress this morning, though, with the top-nine the target to score points and to get an improved starting position for Race 2 later on.