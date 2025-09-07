2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after round nine of the 2025 season at the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after taking his 12th win in succession in Race 2 at Magny-Cours.

His advantage is now 39 points over Nicolo Bulega, who completed a hattrick of silver medals in France in Race 2.

The battle for third in the championship came back torwards Alvaro Bautista in Race 2 in France thanks to his fourth place, but he still sits fifth in the standings and 30 points behind Danilo Petrucci despite the Italian's eighth place in Race 2. Andrea Locatelli maintains fourth in the standings.

Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.

