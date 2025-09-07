2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike standings after Race 2 at the French WorldSBK, round nine of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

World Superbike Championship standings after round nine of the 2025 season at the French WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after taking his 12th win in succession in Race 2 at Magny-Cours.

His advantage is now 39 points over Nicolo Bulega, who completed a hattrick of silver medals in France in Race 2.

The battle for third in the championship came back torwards Alvaro Bautista in Race 2 in France thanks to his fourth place, but he still sits fifth in the standings and 30 points behind Danilo Petrucci despite the Italian's eighth place in Race 2. Andrea Locatelli maintains fourth in the standings.

Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR469
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R430
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R260
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1236
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R230
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R163
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998144
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R122
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99899
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R192
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R91
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R189
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR86
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR72
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R64
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R150
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R20
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

In this article

2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris on Max Verstappen after Lap 1 fight: 'You can't push people into the dirt'
17m ago
The start of the Italian GP
F1 News
‘Happy not the word’ - McLaren drivers react to team order controversy
36m ago
Oscar Piastri saw his championship lead cut
MotoGP News
“Chain reaction” ends Fabio di Giannantonio’s Catalan MotoGP
44m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio crash, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (4)
44m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains Barcelona MotoGP tyre gamble that led to “suffering”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

F1 News
George Russell baffled by Max Verstappen F1 turnaround: ‘It’s a funny sport’
1h ago
George Russell at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Is Lewis Hamilton back? Positive assessment from driver and Ferrari
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen weighs in on McLaren team order saga after radio remark
1h ago
Top three in Monza
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia wary of “false hope” after Barcelona MotoGP recovery
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP