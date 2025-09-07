2025 French WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike standings after Race 2 at the French WorldSBK, round nine of the 2025 season.
World Superbike Championship standings after round nine of the 2025 season at the French WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the standings after taking his 12th win in succession in Race 2 at Magny-Cours.
His advantage is now 39 points over Nicolo Bulega, who completed a hattrick of silver medals in France in Race 2.
The battle for third in the championship came back torwards Alvaro Bautista in Race 2 in France thanks to his fourth place, but he still sits fifth in the standings and 30 points behind Danilo Petrucci despite the Italian's eighth place in Race 2. Andrea Locatelli maintains fourth in the standings.
Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | French Round | Round 9, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|469
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|430
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|260
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|236
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|230
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|163
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|144
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|122
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|99
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|92
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|91
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|89
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|86
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|72
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|64
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|50
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0