2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from Race 2 at the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, round nine of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took another commanding win in Race 2, extending his winning streak to 12 races.
Nicolo Bulega took a comfortable second place, while Alex Lowes won out in a podium battle that included himself, Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Michael van der Mark to secure his third P3 of the weekend. It's the second time in his career he's taken three podiums in one weekend after Thailand 2019 when he was third in all three outings.
Alvaro Bautista put in a strong charge to get through to fourth in the final laps, but by then Lowes was already almost three seconds clear and the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider lacked enough of a pace advantage to close that down.
Michael van der Mark took fifth place ahead of Jonathan Rea, who was third for a while before dropping slightly backwards in the second half of the race.
Xavi Vierge took seventh ahead of Danilo Petrucci, the top Independent rider way down in eighth on this occasion.
Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.
Multiple retirements from the race but no crashes: Sam Lowes, Tito Rabat, Ryan Vickers, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Yari Montella all missed the chequered flag.
Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.087
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.123
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.806
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16.293
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.039
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17.674
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.394
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.002
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.030
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|20.992
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|22.689
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24.930
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|29.732
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|31.143
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|34.476
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34.773
|18
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:09.511
|DNF
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF