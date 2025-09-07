2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 2 at the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, round nine of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took another commanding win in Race 2, extending his winning streak to 12 races.

Nicolo Bulega took a comfortable second place, while Alex Lowes won out in a podium battle that included himself, Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Michael van der Mark to secure his third P3 of the weekend. It's the second time in his career he's taken three podiums in one weekend after Thailand 2019 when he was third in all three outings.

Alvaro Bautista put in a strong charge to get through to fourth in the final laps, but by then Lowes was already almost three seconds clear and the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider lacked enough of a pace advantage to close that down.

Michael van der Mark took fifth place ahead of Jonathan Rea, who was third for a while before dropping slightly backwards in the second half of the race.

Xavi Vierge took seventh ahead of Danilo Petrucci, the top Independent rider way down in eighth on this occasion. 

Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.

Multiple retirements from the race but no crashes: Sam Lowes, Tito Rabat, Ryan Vickers, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Yari Montella all missed the chequered flag.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.087
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.123
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R13.806
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16.293
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R117.039
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R17.674
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.394
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R119.002
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R120.030
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR20.992
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99822.689
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124.930
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R29.732
15Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R31.143
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R34.476
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R134.773
18Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:09.511
DNFMichael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFRyan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

In this article

2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris on Max Verstappen after Lap 1 fight: 'You can't push people into the dirt'
10m ago
The start of the Italian GP
F1 News
‘Happy not the word’ - McLaren drivers react to team order controversy
29m ago
Oscar Piastri saw his championship lead cut
MotoGP News
“Chain reaction” ends Fabio di Giannantonio’s Catalan MotoGP
37m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio crash, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (4)
37m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains Barcelona MotoGP tyre gamble that led to “suffering”
53m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

F1 News
George Russell baffled by Max Verstappen F1 turnaround: ‘It’s a funny sport’
56m ago
George Russell at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Is Lewis Hamilton back? Positive assessment from driver and Ferrari
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen weighs in on McLaren team order saga after radio remark
1h ago
Top three in Monza
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia wary of “false hope” after Barcelona MotoGP recovery
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP