2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Results from Race 2 at the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, round nine of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took another commanding win in Race 2, extending his winning streak to 12 races.

Nicolo Bulega took a comfortable second place, while Alex Lowes won out in a podium battle that included himself, Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista, and Michael van der Mark to secure his third P3 of the weekend. It's the second time in his career he's taken three podiums in one weekend after Thailand 2019 when he was third in all three outings.

Alvaro Bautista put in a strong charge to get through to fourth in the final laps, but by then Lowes was already almost three seconds clear and the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider lacked enough of a pace advantage to close that down.

Michael van der Mark took fifth place ahead of Jonathan Rea, who was third for a while before dropping slightly backwards in the second half of the race.

Xavi Vierge took seventh ahead of Danilo Petrucci, the top Independent rider way down in eighth on this occasion.

Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.

Multiple retirements from the race but no crashes: Sam Lowes, Tito Rabat, Ryan Vickers, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Yari Montella all missed the chequered flag.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Race 2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 8.087 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 12.123 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 13.806 5 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 16.293 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 17.039 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 17.674 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.394 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 19.002 10 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 20.030 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 20.992 12 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 22.689 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 24.930 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 29.732 15 Sergio Garcia ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 31.143 16 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 34.476 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 34.773 18 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:09.511 DNF Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R DNF DNF Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF