McLaren removes Lando Norris ‘repercussions’ after Oscar Piastri responsibility for US GP clash

McLaren removes Norris ‘repercussions’ after Piastri crash review

McLaren have removed the "repercussions" they imposed on Lando Norris.

Norris and Piastri are battling for their first F1 title
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first F1 title

McLaren will no longer enforce the “repercussions” imposed on Lando Norris after Oscar Piastri took responsibility for their clash at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris revealed that he faced consequences for the rest of the season as a result of banging wheels with teammate and title rival Piastri in Singapore, but the pair retired after a more significant first-corner collision at the sprint race in Austin.

After Piastri shouldered the blame for the second coming together in two races following an internal review, McLaren have removed the repercussions for Norris.

The decision leaves the pair free to race with a “clean slate” from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, according to Piastri.

"The consequences on Lando's side have been removed," Piastri revealed during Thursday’s FIA driver press conference in Mexico City.

"There is a degree of responsibility from my side in the Sprint and we are starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us."

It is understood that Piastri got priority choice for when to do his qualifying runs, but this will no longer be the case going forward.

Piastri not worrying about Verstappen threat

Piastri leads the championship by 14 points from Norris, and is 40 points clear of Max Verstappen with five race weekends remaining.

The Australian has seen his advantage whittled down in recent events, with Verstappen gaining 64 points on him since the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort - the scene of Piastri’s last victory.

But Piastri insists that Verstappen’s increased threat will not affect his approach.

"It's not [changed my approach], to be honest,” he said. “The big gap has shrunk a little bit, but for me the focus has been on going as fast as I can and getting the most out of it every weekend.

“Sometimes we have, sometimes we have not. Everyone likes a good underdog story and sometimes trying to come back is easier, but I prefer to be in the lead.”

On McLaren’s chances in Mexico, Piastri added: "It's difficult to know [where we stand in Mexico]. I think the form card and where we think we'll be strong and where others will be strong has not always lined up.

“Clearly over the last few race weekends, Red Bull and Max have found consistency. There were flashes of that, but this weekend we expect they'll be a threat."

McLaren removes Lando Norris ‘repercussions’ after Oscar Piastri responsibility for US GP clash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 cost cap: What is the F1 cost cap? How much money can F1 teams spend?
10m ago
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
F1 News
Aston Martin admit F1 cost cap breach amid further probe whispers
22m ago
Aston Martin have disclosed a breach of the F1 cost cap
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in awkward attempt to defuse spat
58m ago
Tsunoda apologised to Red Bull and VCARB
F1 News
Revealed: When Sergio Perez will test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac
1h ago
Sergio Perez will drive a Ferrari in November
F1 News
Carlos Sainz: 'Disproportionate’ penalty exposes F1 rules 'weakness'
1h ago
Sainz still disagrees with the penalty he received

More News

F1 News
McLaren removes Norris ‘repercussions’ after Piastri crash review
2h ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first F1 title
F1 News
FIA respond to hack of website containing Verstappen's private data
4h ago
Verstappen was among the drivers targeted
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda ‘not good enough’ as Red Bull F1 2026 decision looms
6h ago
Yuki Tsunoda is set to lose his Red Bull seat
F1 News
The nine F1 rookies taking part in Mexico City GP first practice
8h ago
Frederik Vesti
F1 News
Damon Hill’s left-field shout to put midfield F1 star alongside Max Verstappen
8h ago
Damon Hill and Max Verstappen