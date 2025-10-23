McLaren removes Lando Norris ‘repercussions’ after Oscar Piastri responsibility for US GP clash

McLaren will no longer enforce the “repercussions” imposed on Lando Norris after Oscar Piastri took responsibility for their clash at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris revealed that he faced consequences for the rest of the season as a result of banging wheels with teammate and title rival Piastri in Singapore, but the pair retired after a more significant first-corner collision at the sprint race in Austin.

After Piastri shouldered the blame for the second coming together in two races following an internal review, McLaren have removed the repercussions for Norris.

The decision leaves the pair free to race with a “clean slate” from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, according to Piastri.

"The consequences on Lando's side have been removed," Piastri revealed during Thursday’s FIA driver press conference in Mexico City.

"There is a degree of responsibility from my side in the Sprint and we are starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us."

It is understood that Piastri got priority choice for when to do his qualifying runs, but this will no longer be the case going forward.

Piastri not worrying about Verstappen threat

Piastri leads the championship by 14 points from Norris, and is 40 points clear of Max Verstappen with five race weekends remaining.

The Australian has seen his advantage whittled down in recent events, with Verstappen gaining 64 points on him since the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort - the scene of Piastri’s last victory.

But Piastri insists that Verstappen’s increased threat will not affect his approach.

"It's not [changed my approach], to be honest,” he said. “The big gap has shrunk a little bit, but for me the focus has been on going as fast as I can and getting the most out of it every weekend.

“Sometimes we have, sometimes we have not. Everyone likes a good underdog story and sometimes trying to come back is easier, but I prefer to be in the lead.”

On McLaren’s chances in Mexico, Piastri added: "It's difficult to know [where we stand in Mexico]. I think the form card and where we think we'll be strong and where others will be strong has not always lined up.

“Clearly over the last few race weekends, Red Bull and Max have found consistency. There were flashes of that, but this weekend we expect they'll be a threat."

