Revealed: When Sergio Perez will test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac

Sergio Perez will get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car as Cadillac ramps up preparations for their debut in 2026.

The 35-year-old Mexican will conduct a TPC test outing in a 2023 Ferrari car at Imola in November to help Cadillac prepare for their maiden season in F1 next year.

Cadillac will not have a car of their own available until pre-season testing in late January, the American outfit have struck a deal to use a two-year-old Ferrari.

Perez confirmed the TPC run during a charity football match that took place in Mexico City ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

“We’ll have some testing sessions in November,” Perez said.

“They’ll be very useful because we’ll be able to work with the mechanics and engineers to have the whole team ready for the testing program that begins in January - very early in the year - where we’ll already be at 100 %".

Ferrari will supply engines to the new Cadillac team for the 2026 season.

As a free agent, the six-time grand prix winner has already been embedding himself with his new team.

Perez has travelled to Cadillac’s headquarters in Charlotte and also visited their Silverstone facility to conduct meetings with engineers and complete his first simulator run.

“It’s always great to have a team that listens to you, supports you, and values you. That’s what every driver dreams of having,” he added.

Mercedes won’t block Bottas from Cadillac work

Perez is set to be joined at Cadillac by Valtteri Bottas next year.

Bottas is currently under contract with Mercedes as a reserve driver but told Crash.net in an exclusive interview that the Brackley outfit will not stand in his way from carrying out early work with Cadillac.

“There has been talks. I think Graeme [Lowdon, Cadillac team principal] and Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team principal and CEO], they've been in talks as well," Bottas explained.

"Mercedes has been really supportive on the transition, so I don't think they're going to block me in any way.

“There's been already discussions between me and Cadillac with online meetings and stuff like that, which I'm allowed to do and that's fine.

"Everyone understands that there's a lot of work to do and there's already some driver feedback that they need for certain things.

"Obviously, I'll start with Cadillac in January, but there will be a few things I could do here and there before that.”

“I think simulator stuff, I think that’s something actually Mercedes and Cadillac are going to speak [about] this weekend [Singapore Grand Prix]. So I can let you know later.

"But I have had a visit at the Silverstone facility already - just had a quick look. Stuff like that. So yeah, I'll be doing some stuff.”

