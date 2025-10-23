Revealed: When Sergio Perez will test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac

Sergio Perez will test a Ferrari F1 car to aid Cadillac's preparations for 2026.

Sergio Perez will drive a Ferrari in November
Sergio Perez will drive a Ferrari in November

Sergio Perez will get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car as Cadillac ramps up preparations for their debut in 2026.

The 35-year-old Mexican will conduct a TPC test outing in a 2023 Ferrari car at Imola in November to help Cadillac prepare for their maiden season in F1 next year.

Cadillac will not have a car of their own available until pre-season testing in late January, the American outfit have struck a deal to use a two-year-old Ferrari.

Perez confirmed the TPC run during a charity football match that took place in Mexico City ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

“We’ll have some testing sessions in November,” Perez said.

“They’ll be very useful because we’ll be able to work with the mechanics and engineers to have the whole team ready for the testing program that begins in January - very early in the year - where we’ll already be at 100 %". 

Ferrari will supply engines to the new Cadillac team for the 2026 season. 

As a free agent, the six-time grand prix winner has already been embedding himself with his new team.

Perez has travelled to Cadillac’s headquarters in Charlotte and also visited their Silverstone facility to conduct meetings with engineers and complete his first simulator run.

“It’s always great to have a team that listens to you, supports you, and values you. That’s what every driver dreams of having,” he added.

Mercedes won’t block Bottas from Cadillac work

Perez is set to be joined at Cadillac by Valtteri Bottas next year.

Bottas is currently under contract with Mercedes as a reserve driver but told Crash.net in an exclusive interview that the Brackley outfit will not stand in his way from carrying out early work with Cadillac.

“There has been talks. I think Graeme [Lowdon, Cadillac team principal] and Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team principal and CEO], they've been in talks as well," Bottas explained.

"Mercedes has been really supportive on the transition, so I don't think they're going to block me in any way.

“There's been already discussions between me and Cadillac with online meetings and stuff like that, which I'm allowed to do and that's fine.

"Everyone understands that there's a lot of work to do and there's already some driver feedback that they need for certain things.

"Obviously, I'll start with Cadillac in January, but there will be a few things I could do here and there before that.”

“I think simulator stuff, I think that’s something actually Mercedes and Cadillac are going to speak [about] this weekend [Singapore Grand Prix]. So I can let you know later.

"But I have had a visit at the Silverstone facility already - just had a quick look. Stuff like that. So yeah, I'll be doing some stuff.”

Revealed: When Sergio Perez will test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 cost cap: What is the F1 cost cap? How much money can F1 teams spend?
14m ago
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
F1 News
Aston Martin admit F1 cost cap breach amid further probe whispers
26m ago
Aston Martin have disclosed a breach of the F1 cost cap
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in awkward attempt to defuse spat
1h ago
Tsunoda apologised to Red Bull and VCARB
F1 News
Revealed: When Sergio Perez will test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac
1h ago
Sergio Perez will drive a Ferrari in November
F1 News
Carlos Sainz: 'Disproportionate’ penalty exposes F1 rules 'weakness'
1h ago
Sainz still disagrees with the penalty he received

More News

F1 News
McLaren removes Norris ‘repercussions’ after Piastri crash review
2h ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first F1 title
F1 News
FIA respond to hack of website containing Verstappen's private data
5h ago
Verstappen was among the drivers targeted
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda ‘not good enough’ as Red Bull F1 2026 decision looms
6h ago
Yuki Tsunoda is set to lose his Red Bull seat
F1 News
The nine F1 rookies taking part in Mexico City GP first practice
8h ago
Frederik Vesti
F1 News
Damon Hill’s left-field shout to put midfield F1 star alongside Max Verstappen
8h ago
Damon Hill and Max Verstappen