Aston Martin admit F1 cost cap breach amid further probe whispers

Aston Martin have accepted responsibility for a minor procedural breach of the F1 cost cap.

Crash.net understands Aston Martin have signed off on an Accepted Breach Agreement for the 2024 F1 cost cap following a minor procedural offence.

It is believed the issue stemmed from a signature being absent from the accounts, which were otherwise completed and ready to go, before the March 31 deadline last year.

As soon as the right signature was in place, Aston Martin re-filed the paperwork including the fully audited documents. The team kept the FIA informed of the situation throughout.

Despite the missing signature being outside of Aston Martin's control and the result of extenuating circumstances, it could not be provided until after the deadline.

As such, the Silverstone-based squad are still guilty of a procedural breach and have accepted responsibility.

Sources have indicated that no penalty or fine will be imposed.

Last year’s cost cap was set at $135 million and Aston Martin’s submissions were below the spending limit.

FIA delay fuels fire to rumours

The FIA is yet to issue F1 teams with their cost cap compliance certificates, which has fuelled rising speculation that potential breaches have taken place.

The last time these were issued beyond September was in 2022 when both Red Bull and Aston Martin were found guilty of breaching the rules.

Red Bull received a $7m fine and a reduction in aerodynamic testing for exceeding the then $145m cost cap, Aston Martin clocked a $450k fine for procedural infringements.

There have been mounting suggestions that more than one team could be being probed, with some reports alleging that a ‘substantial’ breach may have occurred.

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed that the review into the 2024 submissions is not yet complete.

“The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from teams and power unit manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly,” an FIA statement read.

“The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific teams and/or powerunit manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised.”

