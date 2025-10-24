F1 ‘tapegate’: Lando Norris jabs at Red Bull for “amusing sidequest” fail

F1 ‘tapegate’: Norris jabs at Red Bull's “amusing sidequest” fail

Lando Norris sees the funny side in F1 'tape gate' with Red Bull.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris says Red Bull’s “amusing sidequest” attempt at tampering with his tape marker at the United States Grand Prix backfired because he didn’t need it.

Red Bull were fined €50,000, of which €25,000 was suspended on the condition a repeat offence is not committed, for trying to sabotage a maker left to help Norris find his grid spot ahead of last Sunday’s race in Austin.

It emerged that a Red Bull crew member attempted to access the grid during the formation lap to remove a strip of tape left by McLaren on the pitwall to help Norris position his car in his P2 grid spot.

The incident highlighted the gamesmanship at play amid Red Bull and McLaren’s championship battle in 2025, but it was not the first instance of Red Bull trying to tamper with Norris’s markers.

Norris found Red Bull’s antics amusing when questioned about it ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

"It didn't matter; I didn't use the tape, so it was extra amusing because I didn't need it,” the Briton told reports in Mexico City.

“We just put it there in case, so it made it extra funny because they got a penalty for it and I didn't even need it.

”They also tried to remove it and failed because we made it specially so they couldn't take it off. Just amusing little sidequests, I guess for the teams to entertain themselves. But we were the ones laughing about it, I guess.”

Norris has ‘repercussions’ removed

McLaren have dropped the “repercussions” Norris faced for colliding with teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri in Singapore after the Australian was deemed responsible for their latest clash in the United States.

Both McLarens retired with terminal damage at the first corner of the Austin sprint race after Piastri was hit by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, before being sent flying into the side of Norris.

Norris sits 14 points behind Piastri with 141 points still left up for grabs across the remaining five race weekends.

"Pretty easy talks, it's good from now on, just looking ahead for the rest of the season. It's what this was before, but it's all always forward,” Norris said.

“I focus on myself do what I've got to do, of course it's better when there's nothing in the way or nothing, That might be a slight disadvantage, which it was before."

F1 ‘tapegate’: Lando Norris jabs at Red Bull for “amusing sidequest” fail
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
16m ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025
F1 News
F1 ‘tapegate’: Norris jabs at Red Bull's “amusing sidequest” fail
22m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Malaysian MotoGP Practice delayed after support class oil spill
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why Marc Marquez might miss out on a MotoGP injury test
2h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez recovery “more important” than Valencia MotoGP test - Davide Tardozzi
3h ago
Marc Marquez speaks with Davide Tardozzi, Marco Rigamonti, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez recovery “more important” than Valencia MotoGP test - Davide Tardozzi
3h ago
Marc Marquez speaks with Davide Tardozzi, Marco Rigamonti, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Race Report
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Fermin Aldeguer tops rain-affected Sepang FP1
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP Practice at Sepang today: Start times and how to watch
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
F1 News
F1 cost cap: What is the F1 cost cap? How much money can F1 teams spend?
8h ago
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,