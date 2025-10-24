Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez
LIVE

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from Friday practice at the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up a historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

Friday October 24:
10:45am (local) / 03:45m (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

24 Oct 2025
05:47
Why Marc Marquez might miss out on a MotoGP injury test
05:17
Injury recovery "more important" for Marquez

After the announcement of Marc Marquez's absence from the remainder of the 2025 MotoGP season, including the post-race test in Valencia next month, Davide Tardozzi has said that the "more important" thing for Marquez is recovering his injured shoulder, not testing the 2026 Ducati.

Tardozzi also confirmed that Ducati plans to test with Nicolo Bulega on a MotoGP bike at Jerez, although he didn't confirm a date.

Full story here.

Marc Marquez speaks with Davide Tardozzi, Marco Rigamonti, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
04:47
Aldeguer fastest in opening practice

Fermin Aldeguer topped the opening practice at the Malaysian MotoGP.

The Spanish rookie was over 0.2 seconds clear of the field in a rain-affected FP1 that saw a couple of crashers before the wet weather hit.

There were also strong showings from Honda thanks to Joan Mir and Luca Marini, Aprilia with Marco Bezzecchi, and KTM with Pol Espargaro.

Full report here.

04:38

The post-FP1 practice start period is underway, riders gathering data in case of any wet races.

04:32
Malaysian MotoGP: FP1 Results
04:31
FP1 ends

The session ends, but conditions are so bad that it would probably have been red-flagged if the clock hadn't run out.

04:30

10 riders are on track, but the conditions are so extreme that the likes of Quartararo and Espargaro are having major scares.

04:27

Others follow, including Aldeguer and Quartararo. The track is absolutely soaked.

04:26

KTM's Pol Espargaro heads out for some wet running in the final minutes.

04:19
Aldeguer fastest

The rain means Fermin Aldeguer's best time won't be beaten, with Francesco Bagnaiain second, Honda's Joan Mir in third and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro an excellent fourth.

04:18
Rain!

The rain is pouring down, sending Pedro Acosta through the gravel. That's the end of the dry track tine with 12 minutes remaining.

04:16
Crash

After his earlier technical issue, Jack Miller has a slow lowside fall at the final hairpin, with 15mins to go. 

The bad news for the Australian is that he has to leave the bike and walk away.

04:16

Bagnaia is back out, on the same used medium tyres, and setting red sectors.

04:12

Marco Bezzecchi fits a new medium front tyre and is up to 5th place.

04:11
Crash

Alex Marquez, looking to wrap up 2nd in the world championship behind absent brother Marc at one of his favourite tracks, crashes at Turn 7. He had just improved to 6th and was setting red sectors when he lost the front of his Gresini Ducati.

04:08

Halfway through FP1:

  1. Fermin Aldeguer 2m 0.199s (top Ducati)
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Joan Mir (top Honda)
  4. Pol Espargaro (top KTM)
  5. Luca Marini
  6. Fabio Quartararo (top Yamaha)
  7. Jack Miller
  8. Pedro Acosta
  9. Alex Marquez
  10. Marco Bezzecchi (top Aprilia)
  11. Franco Morbidelli
  12. Brad Binder
  13. Ai Ogura
  14. Johann Zarco
  15. Enea Bastianini
  16. Miguel Oliveira
  17. Fabio di Giannantonio
  18. Alex Rins
  19. Raul Fernandez
  20. Michele Pirro
  21. Lorenzo Savadori
  22. Augusto Fernandez
  23. Somkiat Chantra
04:06

Dark clouds are definitely gathering over the circuit.

04:04

Augusto Fernandez is currently +2.7s from Aldeguer. The Yamaha V4 is still not using its maximum engine power yet.

04:03

27mins to go, top 10:

  1. Fermin Aldeguer
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Joan Mir
  4. Pol Espargaro
  5. Luca Marini
  6. Fabio Quartararo
  7. Jack Miller
  8. Pedro Acosta
  9. Alex Marquez
  10. Marco Bezzecchi
04:01

Francesco Bagnaia raises his eyebrows in the direction of Gigi Dall’Igna after pitting from second. He is thought to be on the '24' spec bike.

04:00

Aldeguer and Bagnaia have chosen to start on medium tyres front and rear, with next best Joan Mir (Honda) and Pol Espargaro (KTM) on the hard front and medium rear.

03:59

Augusto Fernandez is an early 22nd (out of 23 riders) on the V4 Yamaha.

03:59

Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer takes over from Bagnaia at the top with a 2m 0.199s. Still a long way off lap record pace.

Miller finally arrives back at the garage, pushing his powerless Yamaha.

03:56
Technical

Jack Miller looks to have had a technical issue on his Pramac Yamaha.

03:55

A good start for Bagnaia, who is fastest after 10mins. But which bike is he on?

