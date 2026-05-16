2026 Czech WorldSBK Superpole LIVE: Bulega takes Most pole

Live coverage of the Superpole session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK, which is due to start at 11:15 local time at Most. Race 1 is scheduled for this afternoon at 14:00.

Iker Lecuona enters today's Superpole session as the fastest rider this weekend having topped FP3 this morning. The Spanish rider senses an opportunity to beat Nicolo Bulega this weekend after the championship leader, who is unbeaten so far in 2026, crashed in FP2 yesterday.

Bulega finished fourth in this morning's FP3 session which was largely about trying to make up for the time he lost in FP2 after his crash.

Garrett Gerloff was fastest yesterday afternoon, the American making a surprise jump to the top of the times with a fresh tyre late on. He backed up his FP2 performance with a third-fastest time in FP3 this morning, although he says his target for this weekend is a top-five.

Gerloff has been the best of the non-Ducati riders this weekend, but there have been strong showings from Bimota and BMW, in particular with Alex Lowes and Danilo Petrucci.

Miguel Oliveira is the most recent non-Ducati rider to get a podium, that coming in Race 1 at Balaton, but the Portuguese is out through injury this weekend and being replaced by Michael van der Mark.