Bulega's smashed them all, 1m29.635s, he's 0.4s clear of the field, which now has Lecuona in P2.
2026 Czech WorldSBK Superpole LIVE: Bulega takes Most pole
Live updates from the Superpole session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Live coverage of the Superpole session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK, which is due to start at 11:15 local time at Most. Race 1 is scheduled for this afternoon at 14:00.
Iker Lecuona enters today's Superpole session as the fastest rider this weekend having topped FP3 this morning. The Spanish rider senses an opportunity to beat Nicolo Bulega this weekend after the championship leader, who is unbeaten so far in 2026, crashed in FP2 yesterday.
Bulega finished fourth in this morning's FP3 session which was largely about trying to make up for the time he lost in FP2 after his crash.
Garrett Gerloff was fastest yesterday afternoon, the American making a surprise jump to the top of the times with a fresh tyre late on. He backed up his FP2 performance with a third-fastest time in FP3 this morning, although he says his target for this weekend is a top-five.
Gerloff has been the best of the non-Ducati riders this weekend, but there have been strong showings from Bimota and BMW, in particular with Alex Lowes and Danilo Petrucci.
Miguel Oliveira is the most recent non-Ducati rider to get a podium, that coming in Race 1 at Balaton, but the Portuguese is out through injury this weekend and being replaced by Michael van der Mark.
Chequered flag is out in Czechia and it's Bulega on pole for the sixth round in succession.
Montella and Lecuona make it five from five Ducati front row lockouts in 2026.
Sam Lowes fourth, then Surra and Gerloff complete the second row.
Bassani, Baldassarri, and Petrucci on row three. Manzi completes the top-10 ahead of Vierge and van der Mark on row four.
Montella now to pole, 1m30.051s is a new lap record, beating Razgatlioglu's from 2024.
Everyone back in the pits now ahead of the second run. Top 10 is:
- Lecuona
- Bulega
- Montella
- Gerloff
- Baldassarri
- Petrucci
- Bassani
- Vierge
- A. Lowes
- S. Lowes
6 minutes to go.
Lecuona now to provisional pole by 0.038s over Bulega.
Shortly before Bulega set his lap, Alex Lowes crashed at turn one, his third of the weekend and second of the day. He's sat in eighth at the moment.
Gerloff with an early benchmark at 1m30.637s, but he's quickly beaten by Bulega and Montella, the former down to a 30.203s.
Pit lane is open in Most and we are underway for 15 minutes of Superpole.
If you're like us and have only just heard the term 'medial malleolus' for the first time this morning, the two-time champion has effectively fractured the inner bump of his ankle.
Alvaro Bautista has been declared unfit after his FP3 crash having suffered a right medial malleolus fracture.
Fairly chilly this morning in Most, 13C air temperature, but 27C track temperature should be fairly workable for the riders in this Superpole session, which is now just over five minutes away.
Bulega's win streak is well-documented in WorldSBK by now so it almost goes under the radar that he's taken every pole position this season as well. Of course, he took pole in Jerez last year as well, so a pole today would be his sixth in succession and fifth from five in 2026.
In terms of where that kind of run would put him compared to the best ever, Jonathan Rea opened the 2021 season with a run of eight consecutive poles.
Iker Lecuona's fastest time in FP3 this morning came after he indicated yesterday that he thinks there is an opportunity for him this weekend to beat his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, after the Italian crashed in FP2 yesterday and missed a lot of track time.
Full story here
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Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Most, where Superpole will be getting underway in around 30 minutes at 11:15 local time.