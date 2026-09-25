Cremona WorldSBK LIVE: Reaction from Friday practice after Bulega crashes twice
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK where Nicolo Bulega can win the title this weekend.
Live updates from Friday practice at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK, the third-last round of 2026 and the second title chance for Nicolo Bulega, who crashed in FP1. FP2 is due to start at 15:00 local time.
Key Moment
- Lecuona tops FP2 as Bulega crashes again
- Bulega suffers second crash of the day in FP2
- Alex Lowes crashes after restart
- Huge Gardner crash brings out red flags
- Montella crashes at beginning of FP2
- Lecuona tops FP1, Ducati locks out top-six
- Late crash for Bulega at turn 10
- Montella crashes at the final corner
Nicolo Bulega arrives at Cremona with the championship lead in WorldSBK after securing yet another triple at Magny-Cours. The title permutations are relatively simple for Bulega this weekend: if he drops less than 23 points across the three races to Iker Lecuona, he'll be champion by the end of Sunday. It will be Bulega's second title chance after France, but there he needed to out-score Lecuona by over 30 points, meaning the ball is much more in the Italian's court this time around.
As for Lecuona, the Spaniard talked up his chances of being competitive this weekend, although he admitted the title is gone. What could help Lecuona's hopes of taking race wins this weekend is Bulega's general discomfort at Cremona. Yesterday, the Italian said he has to think too much when riding at Cremona, suggesting it's not a layout that naturally suits him, although he did win here last year in all three races. The two finished 1-2 in FP1 with Lecuona a tenth faster than Bulega, who crashed late on at turn 10.
Third in the championship coming into this weekend is Yari Montella, and the Magny-Cours round was very positive for him from a points perspective. He's now 46 points clear of Alex Lowes in fourth place, meaning he has a sizeable margin to manage in the final nine races of the season. His Barni Ducati team is based close to the Cremona track, so it's very much a home race for the team that won all three races here in 2024, and Montella started reasonably well in FP1, recovering from an early technical problem to finish fifth-fastest.
Even if it's a home race for the team, it is set to be a difficult one for Alvaro Bautista, who has struggled in general this year. He spoke yesterday of his continued hopes of being able to perform well enough in the final races of this year to have decent options available for 2027, but there are no firm options yet for the 41-year-old.
Those 2024 Barni wins were won by Danilo Petrucci, who struggled massively at Magny-Cours, as did his BMW team-mate Miguel Oliveira. Oliveira said yesterday that there was no definitive cause determined by BMW for its French struggles, but he was hopeful that their fortunes would be better in Italy. Oliveira was the best BMW in FP1 but only 13th, while Petrucci was 22nd.
There is again no Tarran Mackenzie this weekend in Italy as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained at Donington before the summer break. He will be replaced by Loris Baz at the MGM Ducati team, who crashed this morning and finished 21st, behind Twan Smits who has replaced Bahattin Sofuoglu at Motoxracing Yamaha.
Jack Miller could potentially do the ASBK series this off-season, but Niccolo Canepa says that Yamaha needs to make sure he would stay within the WorldSBK rules to do it.
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Alvaro Bautista's latest minimum weight rule attack caught Nicolo Bulega in its crossfire as the Spaniard once again took to social media to complain about the regulation that was brough in in 2024.
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Chequered flag is out on FP2 in Cremona and it's Lecuona who tops the session from Bulega and Surra, who put his best lap in at the end.
Sam Lowes fourth ahead of Bridewell, Montella, Gerloff, Oliveira, Baldassarri, and Bassani who completes the top-10.
Dixon down now at turn two, lost the front in braking. Looked to be pushing on fairly hard. P12 with a couple of minutes to go so not a terrible session for the Honda rider.
Crash for Vierge as we go into the final five minutes. Just lost the front in braking at the end of the back straight.
Session over for Alex Lowes as well, Bimota have shut the door on the #22 box.
Despite Bulega's crash, he's still up there in second.
Ducatis lock out the top-six at the moment with Surra, Sam Lowes, Bridewell, and Montella behind the two factory bikes.
Serafino Foti has confirmed to the world feed broadcast that Bulega will not head back out in the remaining 13 minutes of FP2.
Gardner declared fit in the medical centre. He seemed to stop moving after tumbling through the gravel in his crash, so there was some potential concern about a concussion, but everything seems to be okay.
Bulega complaining in the box about chatter at maximum lean angle on the left side of the tyre. Obviously, both his crashes today have been in long left-handers.
Bulega back at the Aruba box after that turn eight crash. No bike for him of course.
Gardner has been taken to the medical centre after that turn one crash earlier on that brought out the red flags.
Second crash of the day for Bulega. Turn eight this time, just lost the front in braking. Not the day he was looking for.
Lecuona now 0.2s clear of Bulega at the top of the times. Really strong opening run this from the Spaniard.
Second crash of the day for Smits on the Motoxracing bike. He's down at turn two but looks okay.
Lecuona now to the top by 0.025s ahead of Bulega, who also improved on his second lap.
Bulega and Lecuona now to the top and into the mid-1m28s.
Bridewell currently fastest in the session ahead of Oliveira, but times are slower at the moment than this morning and several still haven't set laps.
Crash now for Alex Lowes at turns five and six. He's up and okay but a third crash at the beginning of this FP2.
Pit lane is back open in Cremona and we're back underway with FP2.
Pit lane to open in a minute or so.
Huge crash for Remy Gardner, looks like turn one for him as well and the red flag is out. Bike went for a real tumble there, he was fortunate not to get caught up in it.
Similar crash to Montella's.
Early crash for Yari Montella, he's lost the front on the exit of turn on.
Pit lane is open at Cremona and we are underway for FP2.