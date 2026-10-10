Estoril WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Superpole in Portugal

Live updates from the Superpole session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Superpole is due to start at 11:15 local time, with Race 1 coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

Bulega under the lap record on lap one of Superpole

Newly crowned champion Nicolo Bulega comes into Saturday as the fastest from Friday, when he topped both sessions despite feeling as though he still has margin to find.

Alberto Surra was second-fastest in both sessions yesterday, although he used a new tyre to do it, while Iker Lecuona was third.

Honda had a decent day with Jake Dixon in the top-10, while Somkiat Chantra was 13th overall and trying to implement some things he used in MotoGP at Motegi when he filled in for Joan Mir.

Miguel Oliveira had a better day for BMW, finishing fourth. The Portuguese rider said he had to make some changes in the afternoon to fine-tune his feeling on the bike, and noted that there is a "delicate" situation with the front tyre choicethis weekend.

In the battle for third in the championship, Yari Montella was faster than both Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes in FP2. The Italian could wrap up the bronze medal this weekend, but needs to extend his lead over fourth by 20 points by the end of Sunday in order to do so.