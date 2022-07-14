WorldSBK rookie Vierge, who suffered a broken right hand following a nasty crash in race two at Misano, was forced to miss Team HRC’s one-day test at Donington last month.

Until his crash in Misano, Vierge along with team-mate Iker Lecuona were enjoying their best weekend of the season - both riders combined for three top five finishes.

For Mahias, Donintgon Park marks the first WorldSBK action in nearly two months after the Puccetti Kawasaki rider also suffered a fractured right hand.

Ponsson and Konig are both returning to action after suffering broken collarbones, but unlike Konig who has been cleared for a full return to action, the French rider will again be assessed after Free Practice 1.

Not involved this weekend is BMW rider Michael Van Der Mark as the Dutch rider remains sidelined despite taking part in a recent training day at Assen.

Van Der Mark is in attendance at Donington this weekend but will be watching on from the pit box as Ukrainian rider Ilya Mykhalchyk steps in as he did in Aragon and Misano.

Speaking after his track day in Assen, Van Der Mark added: "I took a couple of laps with my BMW M1000RR training bike during a track day around the TT Circuit Assen. It was fun and showed me how far I am with my current recovery process.

"These activities are really helpful and bring me closer to my goal of being back in WorldSBK as soon as possible – even if it’s too early to predict now when. But I’m on it!"