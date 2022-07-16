Following a difficult start to life at BMW, new upgrades that were demanded from Scott Redding himself have put the home favourite in play for his best result of the season so far.

Friday’s running was the first real opportunity for Redding to test BMW’s new swingarm after a recent one-day test was cut short due to another rider losing his life.

And the results for Redding were very good. After a solid FP1, the former BSB champion spent most of FP2 inside the top three, a position he held onto come the checkered flag.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK Video of Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

But the new swingarm is not the only change Redding has made for his home round, as a new handlebar position along with an improved gear shifter angle have added to his performance gains.

"There’s a few things that I’ve changed which are the handlebar angle and also the gear shifter to make me more comfortable," said Redding.

"I was struggling to find what was correct and it was the first time where I didn’t know but it just wasn’t right.

"But we’ve managed to solve that now and the feeling with the new swingarm has made a good step. It’s still early days but for me it’s going in the right direction. We saw that with the performance."

‘Edge grip’ the big takeaway from new swingarm, says Redding

Talking about the new swingarm and why it’s the biggest change they’ve made all season, Redding added: "Edge grip is better, which was a very big negative with the old swingarm. Braking feels better, agility feels a little bit better.

"I just feel like we need more drive grip. That's why I say it’s a good start but there needs to be more. I think we can achieve that and it’s probably the biggest change we’ve made so far."

First WorldSBK podium together with BMW the aim after impressive start

Given the steps that have seemingly been made, it’s no surprise that Redding is feeling bullish about his chances.

But that doesn't mean a top five as the British rider instead has eyes for the podium, although he remains cautious as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista would be expected to find more pace and therefore close up to Jonathan Rea.

Redding said: "A podium would be nice. Our pace has been good and I feel good. Let’s try for a podium but I need to see what the other guys are going to do.

"If they’re going to make a step to Jonathan [Rea] then that puts me in a 0.5s deficit, or is Jonathan making that step that the others can’t get to because he’s a bit of a specialist at this track, I don’t know.

"I hope it’s the second one and that they don’t. Racing is always different and you’ve got to be willing to go to the end. I’ll be there."