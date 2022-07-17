In a repeat of his race one start, Toprak Razgatlioglu got a better launch than the two Kawasaki riders alongside him to take the lead heading into turn one.

Also making a great start from fourth was Scott Redding as the BMW got ahead of Alex Lowes for third, while Alvaro Bautista followed closely in fifth.

Trying to remain with Razgatlioglu and stop the reigning world champion from pulling clear as he did in race one, Rea made a mistake on the brakes heading into the Melbourne Loop which put him under immediate threat from Redding. However, Rea was able to hold off the former Ducati rider and keep hold of second.

As the front two began to stretch clear of Redding, Bautista was looking menacing in fifth although he could find no way through on Lowes.

A stunning run of four consecutive sub 1m 27s laps from Razgatlioglu was enough to gap Rea by nearly 1.5 seconds as the Yamaha rider was in total control.

Not in control of his Yamaha was wildcard rider Tarran Mackenzie as the BSB champion crashed out at the final corner after attempting to go down the inside of Xavi Vierge.

With Redding setting a good pace in third, Bautista and team-mate Michael Rinaldi were finding it tough to overhaul the BMW rider and Lowes.

After failing to make his move stick at the Melbourne Loop, Lowes produced a brilliant late-braking overtake to get the better of Redding at Goddards.

But like in race one, Redding came straight back at the KRT rider into turn one, thus regaining third place.

With Lowes now under pressure from Bautista, Redding was able to create just enough of a gap to take third, while Bautista got through on Lowes with three corners to go.

At the front, Razgatlioglu took another dominant victory, his second of the weekend as he goes in search of a first career treble.