A race which was won by MotoGP star Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati’s Race of Champions was just one part of the celebratory weekend for all Ducatisti.

In what was a grid heavily dominated by MotoGP riders, Bagnaia started the race from pole after narrowly out-qualifying Marco Bezzecchi.

With Michele Pirro, Ducati’s official MotoGP test rider lining-up third, it meant Jack Miller was heading the second row of the grid alongside Jorge Martin and Luca Marini.

Leading every lap en route to victory, Bagnaia’s win was not too dissimilar to that of his MotoGP success in Assen last month, where he again led every lap of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Described as ‘collector’s items’, Francesco Milicia, Ducati’s VP of Global Sales and After Sales, stated: “The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions are unique collector's items. The global success of the race further contributed to their value. We decided to give priority to our best enthusiastic customers: a way to thank them and to continue to fuel their enthusiasm for our bikes.

"The choice of the online sale was made in line with our strategy of using digital services to extend and improve the experience of Ducatisti and, in this specific case, to give immediate access to everyone at the same time throughout the world. The speed with which the bikes were sold confirms that many were connected looking forward to the opening of the platform.”

Each Panigale V4 S used was unique to the rider aboard it, while also sporting replica liveries and graphics of their world championship team.

The first machine to be sold was that of popular Australian Jack Miller. In his fifth MotoGP season as a Ducati rider, Miller will be joining KTM in 2023, although that hasn’t stopped the Aussie from being as popular as ever with the Ducatisti.

Miller, who was the first rider to miss out on the podium, was part of a top-six made up of all MotoGP riders. The first non-MotoGP rider was Axel Bassani who claimed seventh.