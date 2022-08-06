Suzuka 8 Hours | Gino Rea airlifted to hospital after a crash

“Rea received initial treatment at the track before being transported to hospital by helicopter,” a statement read.

“An update on the rider’s condition will follow when more information becomes available.”

The FCC TSR Honda rider was involved in an accident during Free Practice 2.

Tetsuta Nagashima will start the Suzuka 8 Hours from pole position.

The Team HRC Honda rider held off competition from rival Japanese outfit Kawasaki.