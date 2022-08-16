The British rider was in a coma following a terrible crash at the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan. He was airlifted to hospital.

On Tuesday, 10 days after his crash, his family posted to social media: “Positive results on Gino’s recovery.

“The ventilator has been removed. He is now breathing on his own and beginning to communicate with family.

“Family and the hospital team are very happy with his progress.

“Thanks for the support.”

Twenty-four hours earlier, his manager Terry Rymer shared a message that he received from Rea’s family which read: “Gino has made our day, David his dad and Elaine his mum have said.

“We were by his side and, as soon as we spoke, he opened his eyes and looked right at me, then at Elaine.

“We could see he was pleased to see us and tried to talk.

“We could hold his hand, he was squeezing ours.

“Gino is communicating by raising his eyebrows.

“Shannon, his sister, and Bella, his wife, went in next. They said ‘blink twice if you understand me’ and he did!

“The doctor said he didn’t respond to any nurses but was amazed when he saw the response to the family. He said it’s a great sign.”

Rea crashed on the same part of the Suzuka circuit where Daijiro Kato died in 2003, leading to MotoGP no longer using the circuit on safety grounds.