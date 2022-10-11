Keen to make the 2023 WorldSBK season a four-manufacturer fight at the front, Redding has conceded BMW needs improvements quickly.

After several impressive rounds at Donington Park, Most and Magny-Cours, Redding and BMW have found things tough since then as less than 10 points have been scored by Redding in six races.

A disastrous Catalunya round where only two points were picked up by the former MotoGP rider, was followed by a P18 finish in Race One at Portimao, 13th in the Superpole Race and seventh in Race Two.

"To be honest, the weekend was not great. We struggled again. Maybe not as much as in Barcelona, but we were still not where we want to be," added Redding.

"Our weak point still costs us too much time. There is not much I can do. The guys worked well to give me a better feeling in some areas and helped me with the tyre life, so I was able to be more consistent to the end.

"But I need performance on the exit of the corner and at the moment there is no solution yet. We still have a lot of work to do, and everyone is working really hard.

"But sometimes you need to go really deep to come to a solution that makes the difference. We will get there. It just takes time."

Redding was on course to secure a second P7 finish in race one before crashing on the final lap. The Brit remounted but lost several positions before crossing the start-finish line.

Redding and BMW found major steps forward at Donington Park when upgrades were brought forward, and based on where he wants to be, which is fighting the likes of Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea next season, yet more is needed.

Redding continued: "I’m pushing a lot with BMW to bring more things because I want to be ready for next year. We’re improving areas but not our main point.

"When I watch the races back, I see they just leave me on the exit of the corner and that’s what I feel when I’m riding. We know where we have to work but it might need some big changes."