Victor Steeman has died after a crash in WorldSSP300

The MTM Kawasaki rider was involved in an incident in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 during the Pirelli Portuguese Round at the weekend.

The multi-rider accident caused the race to be immediately red flagged. Steeman was tended to at trackside and at the circuit medical centre before being transported to Faro hospital.

Steeman has now tragically succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from his family read: “Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened.

"Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs.

"We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

WorldSBK commented: “The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever.”

MotoGP commented: “It's with great sadness that we have learned about the passing of WorldSSP 300 rider Victor Steeman.

“All within the MotoGP family send our condolences to the family, friends and team of Victor at this difficult time. Ride in Peace, Victor.”

The thoughts of everybody at Crash.Net are with Steeman's family and loved ones.