While the Panigale V4 R appears to be the most complete package on the WorldSBK grid in 2022, that is not stopping Bautista from pushing Ducati for further improvements.

Bautista, who leads the WorldSBK standings by over 50 points with just three rounds to go, has been sensational for much of the season.

However, that statement has also been true about Razgatlioglu and to some extent Jonathan Rea, although the Kawasaki rider appears destined for a third place finish in the championship.

Demonstrated once again in Portimao was the extreme pace advantage Bautista and Ducati had on the straights, however, the former MotoGP rider knows steps need to be made and wants more with regards to corner exit for next season.

"I need that Yamaha don’t help Toprak!" joked Bautista before going on to provide a serious answer on what he hopes Ducati helps him with.

"We have some ideas for next year because we need more support from the bike on the exit of the corner, as I feel the bike very light.

"We need something to help the bike on the exit of corner; if we have it more stable, we can improve our acceleration and our performance.

"We are in contact with Gigi, as he calls me after all the races, practices and tests, so he knows my feeling with the bike, so they’re trying to help me."

While it’s clear that Bautista’s straight-line speed has helped him at rounds such as Aragon, Estoril, Catalunya and Portimao, the Spaniard has previously taken aim at those who believe his success is largely down to the speed of the Ducati.

In fact, Bautista again highlighted it when talking about the upcoming round in Argentina which is expected to suit Ducati: "Everyone says that it has a long straight , but there’s only one straight that’s big. I have won there once but I just want to feel the bike and then, we’ll know our level."

Although Bautista is keeping his cards close to his chest, team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi feels a 1-2 is potentially on the cards: "I think we can do a Ducati 1-2 in Argentina…"