Bradley Ray joins Motoxracing Yamaha for 2023 WorldSBK season

Ray’s move to WorldSBK sees him join a Yamaha line-up that is already loaded with young talent for 2023.

The former Rich Energy OMG Racing rider joins 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri in being confirmed aboard R1 machinery.

Ray put together one of the most impressive title-winning seasons in 2022 as he collected nine wins and another 14 podiums.

A former Suzuki and BMW rider in BSB, Ray clicked immediately with the R1 during pre-season testing before going to dominate the campaign, which is why staying with the Japanese manufacturer was always expected to be the case.

Ray, who was in attendance for the WorldSBK round in Portimao last October, was rumoured to be of interest to Barni Ducati, who have since signed Danilo Petrucci.

A very happy Ray has spoken about his move to WorldSBK, saying: “After what's been an incredible debut year with Yamaha in the UK delivering nine wins and 23 podiums in part one of my career quest to become British Superbike champion, I'm absolutely delighted that Yamaha have rewarded me with this opportunity to take the next step with the Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team.

“I've dreamed of being World Superbike Champion since my race debut at three years old and I'm only too aware that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of a manufacturer like Yamaha and the team I have around me.

“I'm very keen to get started in WorldSBK and hope to follow in the footsteps of many of the successful Brits in the Championship. It's time to take aim for that next title, step by step!”

While Yamaha already has a proven race winner in Razgatlioglu, its additions for 2023 should take them to the next level as they aim to win back the Manufacturers’ title from Ducati.

Aegerter and Ray are both world champions moving into WorldSBK, while Gardner was the Moto2 champion in 2021.