After losing his crown as WorldSBK champion to Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2021, Rea was even further away from winning a seventh title in 2022 as Alvaro Bautista finished over 100 points ahead of the Kawasaki rider.

While the season got off to a very promising start for Rea with five wins from the first nine races, only one more win came his way which was at the season-finale in Phillip Island.

Clearly on the backfoot when it came to tyre drop off, Rea was unable to keep pace with Bautista and Razgatlioglu at many of the rounds when track conditions got hotter.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Roda highlighted this by saying: "We struggled a little bit more than the others when the track surface was not grippy enough and this happens in summertime with hot conditions.

"We need to improve this area especially. Other than that, of course, engine power is a thing we should improve so we have to understand how to cut this gap to be more competitive, especially compared to Bautista and his characteristics and ways to extract the maximum from the Ducati.

"Of course, BMW, Honda and Yamaha are working hard with their bikes. We need to work hard and react a little bit."

Regarding outright speed, Rea was a match for Razgatlioglu and Bautista on many occasions, showing that the potential for another title win is certainly there.

However, for that to happen Kawasaki, who have already taken part in their first pre-season test at Jerez, needs to supply the 35 year-old with a more complete package, which Roda says should be possible.

"It’s the season where Rea’s fought the most, that’s for sure," said Roda. "Unfortunately, he could not get the title back with better results, but I think it’s the season he really tried harder and we should be able to give him a better package to be more comfortable to fight with the others."

The next time Rea and Kawasaki will be in action will be at Jerez on January 25-26. BMW and Pata Yamaha will also be present as will WorldSBK champion Bautista and fellow Ducati riders Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Phillip Oettl.