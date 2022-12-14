In collaboration with MIE Honda and MS Racing, the Japanese manufacturer makes its return to the intermediate class for the first time since 2020.

For Mackenzie it’s a surprising move after the former BSB champion was heavily linked with a move to WorldSBK.

A dream that looked close to being realised after winning the title with McAMS Yamaha in 2021, Mackenzie made his debut at Donington Park as part of a wildcard appearance.

An off-season injury prevented Mackenzie from making his debut at round two in Assen, which was expected to be the first of three wildcard appearances.

Despite returning to form following his leg injury with three wins and a seventh place finish in the BSB standings, Mackenzie lost out on a potential WorldSBK seat with Yamaha after Bradley Ray’s dominant campaign saw him join Motoxracing Yamaha.

Instead, the Scottish-born rider will now form a two-rider line-up at MIE MS Honda alongside former Moto3 and Moto2 rider Adam Norrodin.

"I’m really excited to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team! It has been a big goal of mine to return to World Championship level and I think that competing in World Supersport is the perfect way to learn and move forward," said Mackenzie.

"I just want to say a big thank you to Midori and the whole team for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin!"

Norrodin spent the 2022 season racing in the Asia Superbike championship, finishing eighth after two podium finishes.

The Malaysian rider never finished higher than 17th in any of his three full seasons in Grand Prix racing, which he will be looking to change next year.

Speaking about his new deal, Norrodin added: "It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to join the MIE MS Racing Honda Team and I would like to thank Midori Moriwaki very much for giving me the opportunity to race on the world stage.

"I fully intend to give it my all, as this is a great opportunity for my future. I can’t wait to join the team, to take part in our first tests and, of course, to start racing when the season kicks off in February."