Fores finished this season with Barni Ducati in WorldSBK, the team former MotoGP race winner Petrucci has now joined for 2023 after finishing title runner-up to Jake Gagne in his debut MotoAmerica campaign.

“Competing in MotoAmerica, especially as part of a strong team like Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York, has been a goal of mine for some time,” said the vastly experienced Fores, who has previously raced in the Spanish, German and British Superbike championships as well as WSS, Moto2, MotoE and WorldSBK.

“At this point in my racing career, I’d like to score wins and podiums in the most competitive domestic championships. I’m also looking forward to continuing my long relationship with Ducati, a union that has given me many happy memories over the years.

“It will be a big challenge: everything—the tracks and the tires, especially—will be unfamiliar, but I think I’m equal to the task. The Panigale V2 won the title last year with Josh Herrin, so I’m excited to be in the same box with him and see if we can replicate some of his success.”

Herrin, the reigning MotoAmerica Supersport champion, is staying with the Warhorse team for his return to the premier Superbike class, where he won the 2013 title ifor Yamaha before an ill-fated attempt at Moto2 with Caterham Suter the following season.

“I’m excited to return to the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship and be reunited with the team with whom I enjoyed so much success last year,” Herrin said.

“The MotoAmerica Superbike class is really competitive, but I’m confident that my team can deliver a motorcycle capable of winning. I’m really looking forward to swinging a leg over the factory-prepped Panigale V4 R superbike and wearing Ducati red for another year.”

Petrucci took five race wins and 16 podiums in the 2022 MotoAmerica championship, in which he finished 20 points behind Gagne (Yamaha).