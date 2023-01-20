Remy Gardner: Superbike ‘slides around more than MotoGP bike, I prefer this’

Following a disappointing rookie MotoGP season with Tech 3 KTM, Gardner was left with no option but to look at WorldSBK or Moto2.

And after receiving interest from both championships, Gardner decided that Yamaha and WorldSBK was the way to go as he signed for GRT in place of the departing Garrett Gerloff.

Gardner, who made his debut during a two-day Jerez test last month, was unable to complete the amount of laps intended due to poor weather, however, his initial impression was a good one.

Gardner said: "It was good, but unfortunately we had a lot of rain and we didn’t get any dry time which is a shame. Anyway, we got a lot of time in the wet which was good for me to start to understand the Pirellis and to get a bit more comfortable on the bike. I think we made really good progress over the two days.

"I like that the bike moves around and slides a lot more than the MotoGP bike. I prefer this feeling, this movement."

Despite the 2023 WorldSBK season consisting of one of the strongest rookie line-ups ever, Gardner is already eyeing up podiums.

"At the moment, the goal is to improve race after race," the Australian added. "This year it would be nice to fight for podiums, but I have a lot to learn.

"New championship, new bike, everything is still quite new. It will take me some time to adapt. I hope we can have some strong races and maybe some podiums."

While his style is unique and unmatched, Gardner will be able to pour over the data of 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu due to the Turkish star remaining at Yamaha in 2023.

During the test Gardner spent a few laps behind the Pata Yamaha rider, although gathering an accurate comparison was described as ‘difficult’ due to the weather.

Gardner said: "I checked with Toprak a little bit, even though it was a bit difficult to compare because the conditions were a little bit different.

"It was difficult to compare but I’ve already seen some data and it’s nice to have this for the future."