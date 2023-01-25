Rinaldi received coaching from official Aruba.it Ducati Rider Coach Chaz Davies in 2022, as did WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

But despite the success enjoyed by the factory Ducati team last season, Rinaldi was keen to seek the added help of Dovizioso for 2023, who Rinaldi has called ‘an older brother’ to him.

However, Rinaldi will be without such coaching help from Dovizioso, with the latter recently acquiring the Monte Coralli motocross circuit - has been renamed the 04 Park - Monte Coralli di Faenza - which will leave the former MotoGP star with limited time on his hands, along with other ‘projects’ being taken up by Dovizioso.

"Andrea is a friend who helps me in many aspects, especially as a person, rather than my career," Rinaldi told Motosprint.corrieredellosport.it

"He can't be my coach because he is busy with projects that he wants to carry on in this period, but he is a point of reference for me, like an older brother.

"At the right moment he tells you the word you need to make you calmer and do well. Having totally different personalities he is a good friend and being an experienced rider he is very useful.

While Dovizioso has and remains one of Rinaldi’s racing idols, the list of references for Rinaldi goes far beyond his fellow Italian.

Rinaldi said: "Valentino was my first sporting love and still today when I run with him at the ranch it's always an honour, he's a legend.

"For me, the generation of Stoner, Pedrosa, Lorenzo and Vale and Dovi himself made me fall in love with this sport."

Rinaldi keen to make step forward for 2023 WorldSBK season, with consistency the main area of importance

With Bautista securing 16 wins to Rinaldi’s none, becoming a title threat to his team-mate appears unlikely at this stage.

However, there were at times signs that Rinaldi had the potential to worry the top three of Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea.

But for that to happen Rinaldi will need more consistency, which is why his preparation has changed.

Rinaldi added: "I am aware of the points to improve because we have analysed the season well and where to improve, seeing what I did wrong and what I did well.

"Mainly I lack consistency during the race and the sessions, not so much during the championship.

"Also for this reason I changed the preparation a bit. We have to improve further because the three - Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea - don't leave you an inch and you have to earn it by working at home."