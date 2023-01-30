Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Portimao WorldSBK test

Toprak Razgatlioglu was the star of the show at Jerez as he topped both days of action. The Yamaha rider pipped WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista before doing the same to Jonathan Rea by -0.083s on the final day.

Keen to set a new lap record with a sub 1m38s lap time, Razgatlioglu failed to achieve such a result despite looking in ominous form. Razgatlioglu’s best effort was a 1:38.269s.

Along with team-mate Andrea Locatelli, Razgatlioglu will again be in action at Portimao for the factory Pata Yamaha team.

Like Yamaha, the other four factory teams from the remaining manufacturers will be in action at Portimao.

That means Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi will continue their development of the new Panigale V4 R, while Rea and Kawasaki's attempts at finding the required improvements to battle Ducati and Yamaha will again be tested at the Algarve circuit.

BMW and Honda struggled to match the top three manufacturers in Jerez which will be a concern following last season’s gaps.

With just two tests left before the season-opener at Phillip Island later this month, time is running out for BMW and Honda, both of whom have brought big upgrades for the 2023 season.

A new aero package at the front of the M 1000 RR stands out for BMW, while Honda have been busy trying to find a better overall balance for both Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

Impressive rookies Danilo Petrucci, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will all be in action again at Portimao, as will Lorenzo Baldassarri.

There will be a WorldSBK debut for British Superbike champion Bradley Ray, meaning every Yamaha rider will be in action. Also making their first appearance of 2023 will be Motorcorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani, along with MIE Honda duo Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado.