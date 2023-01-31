After making their WorldSBK debut during the final test of 2022, which was also at Jerez, Aegerter and Gardner were back in action last week as they finished sixth and tenth respectively.

Two riders that stood out over the course of the two-day Jerez test, Aegerter and Gardner will have two more chances to make improvements during pre-season testing - that includes this week’s outing at Portimao - ahead of the season-opener at the end of February (Phillip Island).

World champions in WorldSSP (Aegerter) and Moto2 (Gardner), the all-rookie pairing should form one of the most exciting duos to watch, whilst being one of the most competitive despite their lack of Superbike experience.

For GRT Yamaha, the additions of Aegerter and Gardner are a clear signal of their attempt to become regular podium challengers.

Speaking about the upcoming season at the GRT Yamaha launch, Gardner said: “Finally I can see myself in blue! I'm excited for this new chapter; new paddock, new bike, I'm really happy.

“The team and Yamaha are so great, we found good chemistry since the very first test. I can't wait to start the season in Phillip Island, looking forward to start a new project and the championship looks very exciting.

“We'll keep working during the test days, trying to extract as much potential as we could to be ready for the first round of the season."

For Aegerter, the promotion to WorldSBK comes after back-to-back Supersport titles with Ten Kate Racing, making him one of the clear favourites for rookie of the year.

Sporting his new colours, Aegerter added: “I'm really looking forward to ride the new colours on track, I love the scheme and I can't wait to show you on track the new livery.

“It's cool and I hope you'll like it and to be fast with it in every circuits, which is the most important thing.

“It's nice to be part of Yamaha and GRT family, we already enjoyed good times in the first pre-season tests and I believe we're working well together.

“We'll try to grow up together and improve each round, I'm confident about it, so l cannot wait for Phillip Island to come to begin a new thrilling championship."