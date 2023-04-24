The 2021 WorldSBK champion endured a difficult round in Assen after being off the pace during Friday practice, before failing to contend for victory in any of the three races.

Assen is one of the few circuits that Razgatlioglu is yet to win at in WorldSBK, and although three podiums is still a fantastic return, seeing Alvaro Bautista extend his championship lead thanks to winning all three races was another indication that reclaiming the title in 2023 is going to be very difficult for Razgatlioglu.

Third in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu managed to finish Race 2 in Assen for the first time in three seasons, after being taken out by Garrett Gerloff in 2021 and clashing with Jonathan Rea last season, both of which occurred at turn one.

"I’m really happy," joked Razgatlioglu when speaking to WorldSBK.com. "The first corner I’m turning and I said ‘okay, I haven’t crashed’. Also in the WorldSSP Race 2 all the Turkish riders crashed so I was scared before the race.

"Anyway, I tried to do my best in the race and I finished in second position. I’m happy but normally I’m always fighting for the win.

"In this race that was impossible; the early laps I pushed and gave everything and finally I attacked Alvaro but everyone knows his last laps are stronger. Second position is not bad. It’s better than nothing."

The only battle Razgatlioglu had with Bautista prior to Race 2 was when the latter came past during the early stages of Race 1.

Unable to be as aggressive as normal and consistently take the fight to Bautista, Razgatlioglu attempted to do that in Race 2 before the same outcome took place.

Asked what changed from the previous two races where he remained quiet throughout, Razgatlioglu added: "That was because I said enough! Two races I just followed Alvaro and Jonny. I knew that I needed to do some attacks because this is not my style, but this track is also not easy for me.

"It’s also not easy to pass because there are no slow corners. It’s not possible to try hard braking.

"Also in the second race I was pushing a lot. I passed Jonny and Alvaro but it’s not enough for me because I’m not winning."